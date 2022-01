UK telecoms group BT takes with one hand in the form of a price increase and gives with the other thanks to some generous Apple content subs through its mobile arm EE. BT has announced that from March 31 most of its customers will see a price hike of 9.3%, which it estimates to be an average increase of £3.50. The group made pains to explain its hand was forced by rising costs, which it seems to be largely attributing to people ploughing through more data over the pandemic period.

