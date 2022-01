Former Time Warner communications chief Keith Cocozza is joining CNBC. The veteran PR and marketing executive will become the business news brand’s senior VP of communications, reporting to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman. He starts at the company’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey headquarters next week. “With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and crisis management, Keith’s skills will be a huge asset to CNBC and I am really pleased to have him join our leadership team,” Hoffman wrote in a memo to staff Wednesday. Cocozza most recently led his own firm, Inwood Consulting, and before that spent 19 years at...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO