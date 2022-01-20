Public Roundtable Testimony on Schools First in Budgeting Amendment Act of 2021

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau School Board will conduct its regular meeting as scheduled Tuesday evening but in a different fashion, according to Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss. "We are going to do it via Zoom just because we can't really predict how the roads will be especially when the...
BOISE, Idaho — State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra presented her budget request for both K-12 schools and for the state department of education at this morning’s Joint Finance Appropriations Committee meeting inside the statehouse. “I’m here to advocate for additional investments in education given the record surplus that we...
(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced that daily substitute teachers, those serving less than 30 days in a school year, will receive an increase of compensation. Daily rates for substitute teachers will increase from $121.50/day ($15.20/hour) to $136.00/day ($17.00/hour). The new compensation rate will also be in place for the 2022-2023 School Year.
Superintendent's FY 2023 Budget, presented on January 10 at the Board of Education Meeting is $107,356,731, reflecting a 4.98% increase. Please view the 2022–2023 Superintendent's Proposed Budget Book and the Superintendent's FY 2023 Budget Presentation for important information and updates from Dr. Susie Da Silva, Superintendent of Schools. View...
YORK COUNTY – The York County School Division (YCSD) School Board is set to have its regular meeting tonight, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at York Hall, 301 Main St. The meeting agenda calls for presentations from county leadership concerning YCSD operations and human resources, as well as various committee reports.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has proposed a budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that is based on the division’s legacy of academic success through public education. FCPS is committed to moving forward into a bright future that focuses on student performance and the appreciation […]
Maui Charter Commissioners encourages the public to share their thoughts on the current proposed amendments and provide testimony at one of the two upcoming public meetings, on Jan 26 and 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. via BlueJeans. This once every 10-year process is getting closer to this year’s ballot...
MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District (WASD) will hold its monthly board meeting tonight. During the meeting, the public will be able to provide input on the school district’s COVID-19 policies and protocol. WASD is scheduling two minutes per individual and 30 minutes total for public testimony....
The Duxbury School Committee wants a little more. At their meeting last Wednesday, the School Committee approved a $40,044,916 budget for fiscal year 2023. That’s $437,600 more than the level-service budget that Town Manager Rene Read requested of all departments. “We think this is in the best interests of the students,” Duxbury School Department Director of Finance Catherine Blake said.
The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved a new master plan Thursday for its land on Maunakea — land highly coveted by astronomers and held sacred by some Native Hawaiians. The new plan limits the number of telescopes on Maunakea to nine, and provides a framework for...
During their first meeting of 2022, West Pelzer Town Council swore in a new councilmember and amended their budget to reflect the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding of $235,480.19. New Councilmember Jeff Lee and returning Councilmember Johnny Rogers were sworn in. The funding is West Pelzer’s share of the...
(Washington, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Thursday, January 20, DC Public Schools (DCPS) will open on a two-hour delay. Students previously scheduled to learn virtually should also plan to log into virtual classes two hours later than their scheduled time. DC Government will open on...
SEATTLE, Wash. — Over 1,600 healthcare workers and patients signed in support of a bill to create new standards for safer healthcare work environments. Washington state representatives in the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee heard public testimony for the safe staffing bill on Wednesday. Those who testified say these staffing problems existed long before the pandemic, and conditions are harder than ever now.
This will be a big week for the proposed fiscal 2023 Bedford Public Schools budget. The $45,157,090 spending plan will be in the spotlight Tuesday evening, first for a legally required public hearing, which will be followed by an expected approval by the School Committee. The link to the virtual session can be found at www.bedfordps.org.
The School of Public Service and Justice (SPSJ), introduced by President Thomas Parham in Fall 2021 as a new school within the College of Business Administration and Public Policy (CBAPP), has named its first director. C. Augustus “Gus” Martin, professor of criminal justice administration, will step into his role leading the new school right away.
School resource officers will return to Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia Board of Education decided Thursday in a 5-1 vote. School board member Jeanne Snodgrass voted "no." Board member Katherine Sasser was absent. The city police officers have not been in schools since June 2020, when the city ended the...
Americans have an enduring, though contradictory, fondness for local institutions. On the whole, it can be summed up as “it’s bad out there, but it’s fine where I am.” Polls have long shown Congress is held in low regard bordering on naked contempt, for example, but everyone’s own representatives are somehow immune from that harsh […]
(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol are looking to change the state constitution, they say, to keep Wisconsin from wasting billions of dollars. Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, are proposing a Constitutional amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 84, that would give lawmakers a say over how Wisconsin’s federal dollars are spent.
Comments / 0