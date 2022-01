LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is now following the CDC in reducing isolation time for those with COVID. The isolation time is being changed from 10 days to five days for anyone who tests positive but isn’t showing symptoms. This means anyone who tests positive, but sees no symptoms or sees symptoms disappear after five days may return to the classroom as long as they wear a well-fitted mask for an additional five days.

LANSING, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO