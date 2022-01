ALBANY, Ore. -- Oregon scrap yards and vehicle dismantlers are adjusting to a new law that puts them on the hook for buying stolen catalytic converters. Senate Bill 803, which went into effect on Jan. 1, hopes to stem the increase in catalytic converter thefts across the state. It requires scrap yards to get proof that sellers legally own the vehicle that a converter came from and maintain extensive documentation tying the part to the seller. Vehicle dismantlers must hold the title to the vehicle that a converter comes from.

ALBANY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO