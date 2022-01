I'm not sure if I'm alone here or not but for some reason when I'm feeling down nothing picks me up better than hearing or in this case reading about other people's problems. A few weeks ago I was talking with a friend about what Tv shows we should watch and she started telling me that I should really try watching Teen Mom on MTV. TEEN MOM? Why would anyone think I would want to watch that? She told me that the show is perfect for her when she's feeling "crappy" about her life. She said nothing makes me feel better than an episode or two of Teen Mom!..LOL!

