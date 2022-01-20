Grijalva announces 2nd COVID-19 infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

The Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Thursday he has minor symptoms. He says he and his staff will follow Centers for Disease Control guidance for isolating and contact tracing.

Grijalva, 73, of Tucson, said he’s vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Grijalva said in August 2020 that he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member of the panel, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who also tested positive. While he said he couldn’t know where he contracted the virus, he criticized Republicans who flouted health protocols.

“We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge,” Grijalva said in a statement on Thursday.