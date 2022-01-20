The Best Dark Beer in the World

Americans prefer light beers, according to a recent survey by YouGov , a global public opinion and data analytics website. All but one of the 15 most popular beers in the U.S. are light. The only dark beer to make the top 15 list is Guinness. The Irish beer is one of the most famous beers globally, but it’s only one of hundreds of dark beers produced all over the world.

To compile a list of the best dark beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards , presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals.

One major difference between dark and light beers is the ingredient used. Dark beers are usually made using barley, while light beers use hops. Another major difference is taste - dark beers tend to have more complex flavors and strong taste.

The countries with the most entries on the list of best dark beers in the world, perhaps surprisingly to some, are Canada and Brazil, with six different beers each winning awards in four categories. Belgium is second with five wins, followed by France with three, and the Netherlands with two.

The U.S. made the list of the best dark beers with one entry - a Belgian style beer. The U.S. also has a few winners in the world’s best IPA category. These are the best Indian Pale Ale Beers in the world .

Buckskin Altbier

> Beer type: Altbier

> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Altbier and Country Winner

> Brewery: King Car

> Country of origin: Taiwan

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.2%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Ambrée

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Moulins d'Ascq

> Country of origin: France

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.6%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Aroeira

> Beer type: Barley Wine

> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Beer, World's Best Dark Barley Wine, and Country Winner

> Brewery: Wäls

> Country of origin: Brazil

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 9.8%

> Bitterness: 66 IBU

Barley Wine Brune Millésime 2019

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Gold

> Brewery: Cap d'Ona

> Country of origin: France

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Novice Black

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Brouwerij Malheur

> Country of origin: Belgium

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.5%

> Bitterness: 35 IBU

Black Tusk

> Beer type: Mild

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Whistler Brewing Co.

> Country of origin: Canada

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.0%

> Bitterness: 17 IBU

Gouden Carolus Classic

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Brouwerij Het Anker

> Country of origin: Belgium

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.5%

> Bitterness: 25 IBU

Dark Coffee break

> Beer type: Mild

> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Mild and Country Winner

> Brewery: Wäls

> Country of origin: Brazil

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 4.6%

> Bitterness: 25 IBU

Vliet Dubbel

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): Gold

> Brewery: Huisbrouwerij De Vliet

> Country of origin: Belgium

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.5%

> Bitterness: 23 IBU

Dubbel

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Wäls

> Country of origin: Brazil

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.5%

> Bitterness: 26 IBU

Dubbel

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Hertog Jan

> Country of origin: Netherlands

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.3%

> Bitterness: 19 IBU

Grand Prestige

> Beer type: Barley Wine

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Hertog Jan

> Country of origin: Netherlands

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%

> Bitterness: 25 IBU

Gouden Carolus Cuvée van de Keizer Imperial Dark

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Gold

> Brewery: Brouwerij Het Anker

> Country of origin: Belgium

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 11.0%

> Bitterness: 15 IBU

King Goblin

> Beer type: Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Wychwood Brewery

> Country of origin: United Kingdom

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.6%

> Bitterness: 23 IBU

La Résolution

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Gold

> Brewery: Unibroue

> Country of origin: Canada

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%

> Bitterness: 22 IBU

Major Ale

> Beer type: Barley Wine

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Brasseurs du Monde

> Country of origin: Canada

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.5%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Maudite

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Belgian Style Dubbel and Country Winner

> Brewery: Unibroue

> Country of origin: Canada

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.0%

> Bitterness: 22 IBU

Quadrupel

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Brauwerk 1779

> Country of origin: Switzerland

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.8%

> Bitterness: 29 IBU

Nachtraaf Quadrupel-Donker

> Beer type: Barley Wine

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: De Nachtraafbrouwers

> Country of origin: Belgium

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.5%

> Bitterness: 15 IBU

Quadruple

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Ninkasi

> Country of origin: France

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Quadruppel

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Wäls

> Country of origin: Brazil

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 11.0%

> Bitterness: 35 IBU

Qualified

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Belgian Style Strong and Country Winner

> Brewery: Taxman Brewing Company

> Country of origin: United States

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 9.5%

> Bitterness: 20 IBU

Rossa

> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Collesi

> Country of origin: Italy

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.0%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Sebastian

> Beer type: Altbier

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Walfänger

> Country of origin: Brazil

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.2%

> Bitterness: 33 IBU

Terrible

> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Unibroue

> Country of origin: Canada

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.5%

> Bitterness: 15 IBU

La Volpe

> Beer type: Altbier

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Birroteca Eataly (Toronto)

> Country of origin: Canada

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 4.5%

> Bitterness: No IBU

Wee Heavy

> Beer type: Strong

> Medal(s): Country Winner

> Brewery: Bohemia

> Country of origin: Brazil

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%

> Bitterness: 40 IBU

Wodan

> Beer type: Strong

> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Strong and Country Winner

> Brewery: Ganter

> Country of origin: Germany

> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.5%

> Bitterness: 23 IBU