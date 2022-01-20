ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dark Beer in the World

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5mlt_0drIJ3Im00 Americans prefer light beers, according to a recent survey by YouGov , a global public opinion and data analytics website. All but one of the 15 most popular beers in the U.S. are light. The only dark beer to make the top 15 list is Guinness. The Irish beer is one of the most famous beers globally, but it’s only one of hundreds of dark beers produced all over the world.

To compile a list of the best dark beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards , presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals.

One major difference between dark and light beers is the ingredient used. Dark beers are usually made using barley, while light beers use hops. Another major difference is taste - dark beers tend to have more complex flavors and strong taste.

The countries with the most entries on the list of best dark beers in the world, perhaps surprisingly to some, are Canada and Brazil, with six different beers each winning awards in four categories. Belgium is second with five wins, followed by France with three, and the Netherlands with two.

The U.S. made the list of the best dark beers with one entry - a Belgian style beer. The U.S. also has a few winners in the world’s best IPA category. These are the best Indian Pale Ale Beers in the world .

Click here to see the best dark beer in the world

To compile a list of the best dark beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards, presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals. We looked all awards given. We selected the beers that were awarded a gold medal, were declared a country winner, or won the title of the world’s best dark in several special categories. Information on alcohol by volume and international bitterness units, a gauge of beer’s bitterness, came from Untappd , a beer rating app. IBU is a scale that goes from 1 to 100, with 100 being the most bitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axNpw_0drIJ3Im00

Buckskin Altbier
> Beer type: Altbier
> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Altbier and Country Winner
> Brewery: King Car
> Country of origin: Taiwan
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.2%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viPQk_0drIJ3Im00

Ambrée
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Moulins d'Ascq
> Country of origin: France
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.6%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPgUc_0drIJ3Im00

Aroeira
> Beer type: Barley Wine
> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Beer, World's Best Dark Barley Wine, and Country Winner
> Brewery: Wäls
> Country of origin: Brazil
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 9.8%
> Bitterness: 66 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ljgl7_0drIJ3Im00

Barley Wine Brune Millésime 2019
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Gold
> Brewery: Cap d'Ona
> Country of origin: France
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mt7D3_0drIJ3Im00

Novice Black
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Brouwerij Malheur
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.5%
> Bitterness: 35 IBU

Black Tusk
> Beer type: Mild
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Whistler Brewing Co.
> Country of origin: Canada
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.0%
> Bitterness: 17 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YljC_0drIJ3Im00

Gouden Carolus Classic
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Brouwerij Het Anker
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.5%
> Bitterness: 25 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaHDP_0drIJ3Im00

Dark Coffee break
> Beer type: Mild
> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Mild and Country Winner
> Brewery: Wäls
> Country of origin: Brazil
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 4.6%
> Bitterness: 25 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q31D_0drIJ3Im00

Vliet Dubbel
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): Gold
> Brewery: Huisbrouwerij De Vliet
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.5%
> Bitterness: 23 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gy4c9_0drIJ3Im00

Dubbel
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Wäls
> Country of origin: Brazil
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.5%
> Bitterness: 26 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gacns_0drIJ3Im00

Dubbel
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Hertog Jan
> Country of origin: Netherlands
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.3%
> Bitterness: 19 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbxFO_0drIJ3Im00

Grand Prestige
> Beer type: Barley Wine
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Hertog Jan
> Country of origin: Netherlands
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%
> Bitterness: 25 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7ZCo_0drIJ3Im00

Gouden Carolus Cuvée van de Keizer Imperial Dark
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Gold
> Brewery: Brouwerij Het Anker
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 11.0%
> Bitterness: 15 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFEDz_0drIJ3Im00

King Goblin
> Beer type: Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Wychwood Brewery
> Country of origin: United Kingdom
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.6%
> Bitterness: 23 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7IKg_0drIJ3Im00

La Résolution
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Gold
> Brewery: Unibroue
> Country of origin: Canada
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%
> Bitterness: 22 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337oaB_0drIJ3Im00

Major Ale
> Beer type: Barley Wine
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Brasseurs du Monde
> Country of origin: Canada
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.5%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1JAG_0drIJ3Im00

Maudite
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Belgian Style Dubbel and Country Winner
> Brewery: Unibroue
> Country of origin: Canada
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.0%
> Bitterness: 22 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218HdQ_0drIJ3Im00

Quadrupel
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Brauwerk 1779
> Country of origin: Switzerland
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.8%
> Bitterness: 29 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R91xB_0drIJ3Im00

Nachtraaf Quadrupel-Donker
> Beer type: Barley Wine
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: De Nachtraafbrouwers
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.5%
> Bitterness: 15 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twdml_0drIJ3Im00

Quadruple
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Ninkasi
> Country of origin: France
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWwt6_0drIJ3Im00

Quadruppel
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Wäls
> Country of origin: Brazil
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 11.0%
> Bitterness: 35 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2GkK_0drIJ3Im00

Qualified
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Belgian Style Strong and Country Winner
> Brewery: Taxman Brewing Company
> Country of origin: United States
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 9.5%
> Bitterness: 20 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBn5u_0drIJ3Im00

Rossa
> Beer type: Belgian Style Dubbel
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Collesi
> Country of origin: Italy
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.0%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bffbc_0drIJ3Im00

Sebastian
> Beer type: Altbier
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Walfänger
> Country of origin: Brazil
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.2%
> Bitterness: 33 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUFcJ_0drIJ3Im00

Terrible
> Beer type: Belgian Style Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Unibroue
> Country of origin: Canada
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.5%
> Bitterness: 15 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgDTs_0drIJ3Im00

La Volpe
> Beer type: Altbier
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Birroteca Eataly (Toronto)
> Country of origin: Canada
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 4.5%
> Bitterness: No IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8pfi_0drIJ3Im00

Wee Heavy
> Beer type: Strong
> Medal(s): Country Winner
> Brewery: Bohemia
> Country of origin: Brazil
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.0%
> Bitterness: 40 IBU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChZgB_0drIJ3Im00

Wodan
> Beer type: Strong
> Medal(s): World's Best Dark Strong and Country Winner
> Brewery: Ganter
> Country of origin: Germany
> Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.5%
> Bitterness: 23 IBU

IN THIS ARTICLE
