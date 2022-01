As Christine Brown celebrated Thanksgiving away from Kody Brown on the Jan. 9 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ she admitted that things weren’t going great for her at home. Christine Brown traveled to Utah to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter, Aspyn, and Aspyn’s husband, Mitch, on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Christine and her kids decided they didn’t want to follow the strict COVID-19 rules that Kody Brown had put in place for the holiday, so they opted to spend the holiday away from the larger family. Janelle Brown and her kids did the same, while Robyn Brown and Meri Brown stuck to the script and celebrated Thanksgiving with Kody.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO