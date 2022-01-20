ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Judge: Georgia county can move ahead on land for spaceport

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct64Q_0drIIdlM00

A judge has denied a request to stop a county from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project.

In an order Thursday, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied the request from opponents to restrain Camden County from closing on the land deal until a referendum that would let voters weigh in.

The judge said the opponents waited until the last minute for their latest legal move, when they had known since 2015 that county commissioners planned to buy the property.

“Plaintiffs could have acted sooner but chose not to, and certainly did not act at their first opportunity," Scarlett wrote in the order.

The ruling now allows the county to close on the property, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Officials in the county of 55,000 at the Georgia-Florida line have spent years pursuing Spaceport Camden, calling it a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity that would boost the economy not only by launching satellites into orbit, but also by luring supporting industries and tourists.

Opponents say there’s no guarantee the project will deliver economic growth, and the proposed location poses threats to nearby barrier islands. Critics, including the National Park Service say the county’s plan to launch small rockets over two barrier islands poses a risk of explosive misfires that could rain fiery debris onto Cumberland Island, a federally protected wilderness visited by about 60,000 campers and tourists each year.

Despite those concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration granted the county a license Dec. 20 to build and operate what would be the nation’s 13th commercial spaceport. The FAA noted in a letter that further reviews and a separate license would be needed before the spaceport could launch rockets — and said there’s no guarantee launches would be approved.

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

Jacksonville-area lawmakers launch three-county spaceport push

Legislation filed by two Jacksonville-area lawmakers would create a Northeast Florida Regional Spaceport Authority for guiding the mission of winning a share of space launches and related commerce. The proposed regional space authority would take over from the Jacksonville Aviation Authority as the lead agency for creating commercial aerospace activity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Cape Woods Resorts LLC from Cape Woods/016775000—Parcel 1 Cape Woods Resorts/$2,300,000/Improved Commercial. Brooks Kevin V from Harman-Scott Susan Guardian/020530000—Lot 51 Sec T Col Harbour/$324,900/Improved Residential. Daszowski Jack Walden from Thomas Mark/019775000—Lot 14 Sec M Col Harbour/$505,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Jeffries James D from Treasure Properties LLC/027285000—Lot 40 Sand...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KRGV

Cameron County awarded $5 million Spaceport Trust Fund grant

The Cameron County Spaceport Development Corporation was awarded a $5 million grant by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism on Thursday. According to a news release from the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott, the Cameron County Spaceport Development Corporation and the Houston Spaceport Development Corporation each received a $5 million Spaceport Trust Fund grant.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Times Gazette

Land bank, county agree

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) formally approved a motion to work in place of the Highland County Board of Commissioners for a Brownfield grant. This approval came after the board of commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday for the same process. The land bank officially approved the hiring...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
suncoastnews.com

New Port Richey moves forward with land swap with county

NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members on Jan. 4 discussed the first reading of an ordinance regarding exchanging city-owned property with the county. The property in question relates to Pine Hill Ball Park along with two residential lots across the street from the park at 5640 Main St. to include the county’s portion of the adjacent Nebraska Avenue Parking Lot.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceport Camden#Superior Court#The National Park Service
The Jackson Sun

City officials move closer to finalizing land deal with Georgia-Pacific

Amidst the county’s first major snow of the year, Jackson City Council members met Thursday morning to continue the push toward the Georgia-Pacific manufacturing land sale. The elaborate land acquisition deal, which was originally passed in early December, will see the city purchase three separate property parcels that lie between Highway 223, Lower Brownsville Road and Anglin Lane at a total cost of $4.9 million.
JACKSON, TN
WTAP

Removed Wood County GOP Chair wins lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ousted chair of the Wood County Republican Executive Committee says he is back after a judge ruled in his favor Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Rob Cornelius was removed from office in 2019 by then-state Republican Chairwoman Melody Potter. He filed a lawsuit not...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission denies mining company exoneration request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday entered a court order denying a tax exoneration request involving Blackhawk Mining. The State Tax Commission last September submitted the request on behalf of the company. Blackhawk Mining and its subsidiaries Blue Creek Mining, Kanawha Eagle Mining and Panther Creek Mining owe the county around $817,705.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
seattlemedium.com

King County Land Swap

The King County Council on last Tuesday approved a plan to acquire the land that houses the City Hall Park from Seattle as part of a land swap plan that would put the troubled park under the county’s auspices. Once the City Council endorses the pact, Seattle will then assume ownership of 13 parcels of land within city limits, most of which border existing city parks. Some County Council members had lobbied for King County to take possession of the park in order to develop a plan that would step up oversight of the land.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
yachtingmagazine.com

Moving Off Land

For the past few months, I’ve been working the phones, assisting a few pals attempting to trade city life for a “shack on the beach” in Florida. They’ve had a few shots, but most have been slow to draw their wallets—prices have taken wing in a seller’s market.
FLORIDA STATE
wymt.com

Interim judge-executive hopes to ‘move Martin County forward’ in memory of late predecessor

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County just saw the appointment of its third judge-executive in less than one year. William Davis resigned from the seat in March 2021. The following month, then-magistrate Victor Slone was appointed to take the helm. In December, Slone announced he would not seek election for the seat this year because he had cancer. Last week, Slone died, leaving the seat open once again.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
AFP

US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy