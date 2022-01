Just mentioning the name of Bristol Motor Speedway brings a smile to the faces of short track fans. When NASCAR focused on speedways at the beginning of the Modern Era, few smaller tracks remained. So Bristol took center stage. Hosting its first race in 1961, the track was not as steeply banked then at 22 degrees. Listed as 36 degrees at its height, (although disputed by many at the time), the high banks made this the fastest short track in existence.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO