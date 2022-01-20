ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Problems creating VM's with Windows 11

By wisch
vmware.com
 2 days ago

I have been trying in vain for days to create a VM with Windows 11 on my host running...

communities.vmware.com

jilaxzone.com

Here’s how to download FREE Windows 11 VM (Virtual Machine) – official from Microsoft

Try Windows 11 for free and guilt-free by downloading the official Windows 11 VM – so you can try everything you like before committing anything. Windows 11 has been around for quite some time, but for you who are not fully ready to upgrade your machine to latest Microsoft desktop OS due to whatever reasons, you should be happy, because now you can download Windows 11 VM into your Computer and running it as a virtual machine – so you can test it over no matter how you like to test it, and only when you convince enough that Windows 11 is a good upgrade for you, only then you execute to update to Windows 11. This Windows 11 VM is not only applicable to those who are looking to upgrade to Windows 11 but not yet convinced, but also (or rather this is how Microsoft original intention is) you who are looking for Windows 11 development environment to build and test out your Windows applications.
ZDNet

This new malware wants to create backdoors and targets Windows, Linux and macOS

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a new form of malware that can create backdoors on Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems, providing hackers with full access to compromised systems. The malware has been detailed by researchers at Intezer, who have named it SysJoker. It was discovered while they were investigating an...
windowsreport.com

Microsoft has withdrawn an update that caused problems with Windows servers

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Domain controllers handle log-in requests for computers running the Windows operating system in a...
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
linuxtoday.com

Isolating Xwayland in a VM

In my last post, Qubes-lite with KVM and Wayland, I described setting up a QubesOS-inspired Linux system that runs applications in virtual machines. A Wayland proxy running in each VM connects its applications to the host Wayland compositor over virtwl, allowing them to appear on the desktop alongside normal host applications. In this post, I extend this to support X11 applications using Xwayland.
vmware.com

vDS: mDNS reflection through a vm

Trying to setup a vm to do mDNS reflection(avahi) between two vlans. Is there a certain way I should configure the networking on the vm, or somewhere else? Right now the vDS has two port group in separate vlans which are assigned to the two network adapters(dhcp) on the vm. But only the printer seems to be accessible, while the chromecast and smart tv are not available.
techviral.net

How to Create Full System Backup of Your Windows 11 PC

On Windows, you get plenty of options when it comes to backup and restoring. You can install any third-party program to create a complete system backup of your Windows PC. However, what if you don’t have space to install an additional backup program, or if you don’t want to?
Neowin

Latest Patch Tuesday update is causing major problems for Windows Server admins

Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for multiple versions of Windows Server just a couple of days ago. While the updates were supposed to fix issues with Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) and enhance security, they appear to have triggered several other major problems as well. According to multiple reports, the latest updates cause domain controller (DC) boot loop and also break Hyper-V.
vmware.com

VM Creation Report

I need some help in completing a VM creation report I am working on. All I need to do is be able to add some additional fields to the output but can't seem to get that to work. Below is the code that I am using and it is limited...
vmware.com

VPN not connecting in Windows 11 on VM Pro 16

Hi, just carried out a test upgrade on my VMWare Pro 16 virtual machine from Windows 10 to 11. All seems to be working OK but I cannot connect to my office VPN. I get the following message. The L2TP connection attempt failed because the security layer encountered a processing...
The Windows Club

How to create a file without Extension in Windows 11/10

Every day, we come across different types of file extensions while working on a computer. The file extensions tell an operating system about the type of file so that the OS could select the right app or software to display the information in that file. The file extensions are written at the end of a file name after a dot (.). For example, a PDF file has a .pdf extension, a text file has a .txt file extension, etc. You can view the file extension by changing the View mode in the File Explorer or by viewing the file properties. But sometimes, the file properties window shows you nothing. This usually happens when the file has no extension. You can create files with no extension on your Windows computer. In this article, we will see how to create a file without extension in Windows 11/10.
vmware.com

W11 vm does not revert to snapshot

I'm using Vmware Workstation since some time now, and I migrate a W10 vm to W11 and it's working well (on Windows side I mean). And I just discovered that when I'm trying to revert my VM to a previous state, it does not work (even if I don't get an error message).
vmware.com

Re: Configuration lost on VM reboot

Configuration lost on VM reboot — I installed latest version of Kali linux on my Macbook Pro M1 using VMware fusion tech preview . It works fine but changes i apply inside the Kali OS are lost once i reboot the VM... Please help me resolve this . 0...
vmware.com

ESXi 7.0 must be restarted to start a Windows 2019 VM

We installed ESXi 7.0 in a brand new Dell server, This server hosts a windows 2019 VM. Ramdomlly the VM appears stoped and the ESX host needs to be restarted to be able to start the VM. Otherwise it won't Start. Just can´t find the cause. any idea that could...
vmware.com

MAC printers are not available on Windows 7 VM.

MAC printers are not available on Windows 7 VM on Fusion 12.2.1. Printers are working fine on Windows 10 VM. Windows 7 printers were working fine before creating the new Windows 10 VM. Have uninstalled and reinstalled the full VMWARE Fusion 12.2.1 and reinstalled tools and thin print. Also updated MAC to Monterey. Network adapter is set to Bridged on both VMs.
