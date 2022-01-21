ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid rule changes leave clinically vulnerable as ‘collateral damage’, charities warn

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Leading charities have spoken out against the government ’s scrapping of Covid -19 measures warning that clinically vulnerable people have been made “collateral damage for political considerations.”

Those representing thousands of clinically vulnerable people have warned the government’s decisions to scrap Covid-19 restrictions leaves people “marginalised” and warned there was a risk to five and 11 year old vulnerable children who are yet to be vaccinated.

The removal of Covid-19 restrictions next week will mean masks are no longer mandatory, the government will no longer ask people to work from home, while Blood Cancer UK has called for the government to do more to support immunocompromised people such as giving them priority testing.

Alzheimer's Society has said it is too early to drop basic measures, such as mask wearing, which help protect vulnerable members of society.

Charlotte Augst, chief executive for the charity National Voices said clinically vulnerable people had now become “collateral damage in political considerations.”

She said: “The pandemic has obviously been difficult for everyone, but it’s been the most difficult for people who are vulnerable to the virus, and some of these people have never really come out of 22 months of lockdowns.

“There are obviously infection control measures that are harmful to society and lockdown is one of them - it causes harm. But there are some infection control measures which are not and which enable people to get on with their lives - wearing masks, improving ventilation.

“Why would we not do this? When we understood that dirty water caused illness, we cleaned up the water. It cannot be a political statement to say we should clean up the air this is just fact-based decision making, but the situation] has now become all about politics.

"The decision to lift all control measures plays to an audience that this government at this particular point, feels they need to appease and it’s no longer to do with what’s right, for getting society safely through this phase of the pandemic and I think that’s very problematic.

"Clinically vulnerable people have just become collateral damage in political considerations. I think that is highly problematic…[The current policy] basically boils down to: you are either lucky or unlucky, which is extraordinary."

There are around 3.7 million people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19, with around 85 per cent of these people asked to shield at the onset of the pandemic, according to the most recent data from the Office of National Statistics.

Clinically Vulnerable Families UK is a group which represents thousands of patients across the country. A spokesperson for the group, said: “Living with Covid-19 seems to include accepting a very high death rate. Despite vaccination, the risk to the vulnerable remains high.”

She said people in the group felt “marginalised” because they don’t see any Freedom Day coming for them and actually feel less safe and said some have felt forced to resign from their jobs.

The spokesperson added: “The vulnerable have a right to work and access education and healthcare without being put at unnecessary risk.”

The group also warned the changes are “premature” because 5 to 11’s prioritised for vaccination are still awaiting their first dose.

Phillip Anderson, head of policy at the MS Society, told The Independent : “It’s outrageous that the government has decided to take away so many protective measures without any assessment of the risks to those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19. This includes some with MS, who may have much less protection from the vaccine due to compromised immune systems.

He added: “Some people who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 will have been left feeling confused, afraid and forgotten, which they have become sadly familiar with over the pandemic.”

James White, head of public affairs at Alzheimer’s Society, pointed out that two thirds of people with dementia had made the difficult decision to shield during the pandemic but were still the worst hit in terms of deaths.

He added: “The number of people getting a formal diagnosis of dementia is dropping and GPs are not required to conduct vital care reviews of people with dementia until April, leaving many anxious and without the support they need.

“With so much vital NHS work still to get back on track, we strongly believe it is too early to drop basic protective measures like mask wearing, which help protect vulnerable members of society.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have issued public health advice for people whose immune system means they are at higher risk of serious outcomes from Covid-19

“Those previously considered clinically extremely vulnerable are advised to follow the same guidance as the general public, but consider taking extra precautions to reduce their chance of catching Covid-19.”

The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19: Which coronavirus rules are changing across the UK?

Wales and Northern Ireland have changed their coronavirus restrictions after England confirmed it would be dropping its Plan B measures from next week.It comes after all four nations have seen a drop in case numbers.But what are the new rules in each of the four nations?– What is changing in Wales?From Friday, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, meaning crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and limits on the number of people taking part in outdoor activities will be removed.The rule of six and social distancing will be removed from outdoor hospitality.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

Palliative care patients ‘becoming collateral damage’ in pandemic

Results from a survey of palliative care nurses and doctors have indicated that the NHS patient backlog has led to premature deaths. The Association for Palliative Medicine (APM) carried out the poll to help understand the effects of the pandemic on people with long-term and terminal illnesses. It was done...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Testing rule change for fully jabbed arrivals to island

Fully vaccinated people arriving on the Isle of Man from an international destination will no longer be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test. Those arriving from outside the Common Travel Area from 00:01 GMT on Tuesday will instead need to take a lateral flow test within 12 hours of arrival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid mask rules: What are they now and when do they change

Boris Johnson’s government has announced an end to restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.As new figures showed the number of cases dropping across the UK, the prime minister said scientists believed that the Omicron wave had peaked, and that plan B measures in England would soon be lifted. The devolved administrations have laid out similar plans.Mr Johnson said although “significant pressures” would remain on the NHS, hospital admissions had stabilised and were even falling in London. The prime minister pointed to comments made earlier this week by Dr David Nabarro, a special envoy of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid plan B rules are scrapped — but NHS chief warns virus hasn’t ‘magically disappeared’

Face masks won’t be required from next week and work-from-home advice is ending immediately after the prime minister announced the end of plan B rules in England.The legal duty to self-isolate with Covid-19 will also lapse from 24 March, Mr Johnson said, “just as we don’t place legal obligations on people to isolate if they have flu.”Face coverings will be scrapped in classrooms from this Thursday, with school communal areas to follow.The bonfire of Covid rules came after ONS data showed Covid-19 cases were falling in most parts of England and after government scientists judged the Omicron variant had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Banking boss resigns and self-isolation rule changes

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The chairman of global banking giant Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio, broke Covid-19 quarantine rules by attending the Wimbledon tennis finals in July and has resigned with immediate effect after an internal investigation. "I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," the former boss of Lloyds Banking Group said. He's been replaced by board member Axel Lehmann.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women report waiting longer for operations and appointments in pandemic

Women are being forced to wait longer for operations and healthcare appointments in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new report.Research carried out by the Care Quality Commission, England’s regulator of health and social care, found 53 per cent of women experienced longer waiting times for appointments or healthcare procedures during the Covid crisis.The report also found three in 10 women experienced appointment cancellations.More women report grappling with these issues than men – with some 44 per cent of men saying they have experienced longer waiting times for appointments or procedures.Helena Mckeown, a GP who previously specialised in...
EDUCATION
BBC

Retired GP broke Covid rules to hug bereaved woman at clinic

A retired GP says he has been "humbled" by the response to a social media post on why he broke Covid rules to hug a bereaved woman at a vaccine clinic. Dr Prit Buttar's Twitter thread has generated hundreds of responses and thousands of likes and retweets. He said he...
WORLD
Sunderland Echo

Major change to Covid self-isolation rules takes effect from today

People who test positive for Covid-19 in England can now end their self-isolation after five full days. The move to reduce the quarantine period from seven to five days has been hailed as restoring “extra freedoms” and comes amid suggestions that all Plan B restrictions will be lifted at the end of this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Suffolk businesses welcome changes to isolation rules

The self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been cut to five full days in England. What does this mean for businesses and educational settings, and is it a good thing?. 'It's a daily struggle having to cover everything'. Last month the isolation period was cut from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: England rule changes at-a-glance and search begins for absent pupils

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning. England's Plan B measures are to end from next Thursday, with mandatory face coverings in public places and Covid passports both dropped, Boris Johnson has announced. Advice for people to work from home has been immediately scrapped. The PM said England was reverting to "Plan A" due to boosters and how people had followed Plan B measures. He told MPs scientists believed the Omicron wave had peaked nationally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated.Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?-How many people have not been vaccinated?An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not had a first dose, and more than six million people are not double jabbed, according to figures from the UK’s health agencies.Almost nine million eligible adults have not yet had their booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week.It is not true to say that every one of these adults...
EDUCATION
Concord News Journal

Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Ministers to consider reducing use of Covid certification in Northern Ireland

Covid certification entry requirements could be dropped across a number of hospitality settings in Northern Ireland the First Minister has said.Paul Givan said, while he would support the removal of mandatory certification entirely, he anticipated a majority of ministers in the powersharing administration will back proposals to retain the system in higher risk settings.Mr Givan’s comments come ahead of a meeting of the Executive on Thursday afternoon.Laws requiring people to prove Covid status to gain entry to a range of hospitality venues and large-attendance events were introduced last November.The move proved politically contentious with Mr Givan’s DUP party voting...
WORLD
The Independent

MSPs back ongoing suspension of isolation compensation laws

Holyrood has backed the continued suspension of an obligation for health boards to pay compensation to people with coronavirus who have to isolate.Under public health legislation introduced in 2008, people with infectious diseases are entitled to compensation for loss of earnings if they are forced to isolate.That rule has been suspended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, changing it from an obligation to a discretionary payment, with the Scottish and UK Governments instead offering financial and practical support to those who must self isolate due to Covid-19.A proposed bill introduced to the Scottish Parliament proposed to continue the suspension...
PUBLIC HEALTH
