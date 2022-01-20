ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saturday NFL Divisional Bets: Betting Packers vs 49ers, Davante Adams

By Vaughn Dalzell
nbcsportsedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The NFL playoffs are here & NBC Sports EDGE Plus is giving you a special offer. Get 15% off an EDGE Plus annual subscription throughout the playoffs when you use promo code PLAYOFF15. Get every tool for every game at one low price. It’s easier than ever to play...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Has A Strong Warning For Aaron Rodgers

This weekend is the Divisional Round for the NFL Playoffs, and there are some pretty big matchups. In the AFC, we have the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all while the Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: 5 things that could prevent the Packers from delivering another Super Bowl trophy to Titletown

It’s easy for me to picture Aaron Rodgers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. It’s also not difficult to imagine scenarios that extend the franchise’s title drought to 11 seasons, whether that sad ending comes Saturday, next weekend or three weeks from now with Rodgers and Co. on the doorstep of a championship. ...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Packers odds, line: 2022 NFL playoff picks, Divisional round prediction by model on 137-97 roll

When the San Francisco 49ers last visited the Green Bay Packers for a playoff game in 2013, the temperature at kickoff was five degrees, the fourth-coldest postseason contest in the history of Lambeau Field. San Francisco managed to post a 23-20 victory in that wild-card game, winning on a 33-yard field goal by Phil Dawson as time expired. The 49ers (11-7) will encounter brutal elements again on Saturday when they visit the NFC North-champion Packers (13-4) for a divisional round matchup in the 2022 NFL playoffs. When San Francisco and Green Bay take the field for their fourth playoff meeting since 2012, the temperature at Lambeau Field is expected to be around two degrees.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl Playoffs#Packers#American Football#Nbc Sports Edge#The Divisional Round#Cowboys#Ats#Nfl Divisional
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: The Dallas Cowboys Remain Stuck In Loserville, USA

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Among the most difficult aspects of watching “Hard Knocks” last summer was having to witness Mike McCarthy pretend to have a personality. The other challenge was holding in laughter while hearing everybody talk about the goal to win a Super Bowl. With all due respect to the folks putting in the work, lifting up all those weights (and putting them down, in some cases), grinding all that tape, running the sprints, practicing the reps, and focusing on this goal, the reality is it’s just never going to happen. Not with that nucleus of power. And while...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: 49ers-Packers picks for 'Stack the Cash' jackpot

What a time to be a football fan! The playoff field is narrowing, the Super Bowl is just weeks away — and best of all, FOX Bet Super 6's "Stack the Cash" promotion is back for the NFL divisional round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers!
GAMBLING
thedraftnetwork.com

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview

(Line: -3.5, O/U 47.5) Factoring in recent trends, the Bengals are 35-30-1 against the spread (ATS) since 2018. That's $200 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Cincinnati posted strong ATS results when playing on the road (20-12, $680), facing AFC competition (29-19-1, $810) and taking on winning teams (19-12, $580). The 2021 ATS numbers are also encouraging, at 11-7 overall ($330), 6-3 as the betting underdog ($270) and 9-4 versus AFC foes ($460). Also, the Bengals are 7-1 ATS from the last eight times their opponent scored 18-plus points the previous week ($590). This year’s Bengals had a No. 7 ranking for both passing offense (averaging 259.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (27.1 ppg). Cincinnati also had the league's fifth-best rush defense, allowing 102.5 ground yards per game.
NFL
The Independent

San Francisco 49ers break Green Bay Packers’ hearts with final-play field-goal

The San Francisco 49ers are one game away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons following a last-play win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.The visitors relied on a dominant defence, which did not allow a touchdown after Green Bay scored on the first drive of the NFC divisional play-off.Special teams stepped up for the 49ers with minutes left in the game as defensive end Jordan Willis burst through the middle to block the Packers’ Corey Bojorquez’s punt – the first blocked punt return in San Francisco play-off history – with the ball landing near rookie safety...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Divisional Walkthrough: The Big Dog is Back

Editor's Note: The NFL playoffs are here & NBC Sports EDGE Plus is giving you a special offer. Get 15% off an EDGE Plus annual subscription throughout the playoffs when you use promo code PLAYOFF15. Get every tool for every game at one low price. It’s easier than ever to play & wager with confidence when you have NBC Sports EDGE Plus. Click here to learn more!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy