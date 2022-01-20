Saturday NFL Divisional Bets: Betting Packers vs 49ers, Davante Adams

(Line: -3.5, O/U 47.5) Factoring in recent trends, the Bengals are 35-30-1 against the spread (ATS) since 2018. That's $200 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Cincinnati posted strong ATS results when playing on the road (20-12, $680), facing AFC competition (29-19-1, $810) and taking on winning teams (19-12, $580). The 2021 ATS numbers are also encouraging, at 11-7 overall ($330), 6-3 as the betting underdog ($270) and 9-4 versus AFC foes ($460). Also, the Bengals are 7-1 ATS from the last eight times their opponent scored 18-plus points the previous week ($590). This year’s Bengals had a No. 7 ranking for both passing offense (averaging 259.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (27.1 ppg). Cincinnati also had the league's fifth-best rush defense, allowing 102.5 ground yards per game.
