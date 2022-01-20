ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New horizons in the stormy sea of multimodal single-cell data integration

By Christopher A. Jackson
cell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile measurements of RNA expression have dominated the world of single-cell analyses, new single-cell techniques increasingly allow collection of different data modalities, measuring different molecules, structural connections, and intermolecular interactions. Integrating the resulting multimodal single-cell datasets is a new bioinformatics challenge. Equally important, it is a...

www.cell.com

Nature.com

Audiovisual integration in the Mauthner cell enhances escape probability and reduces response latency

Fast and accurate threat detection is critical for animal survival. Reducing perceptual ambiguity by integrating multiple sources of sensory information can enhance perception and reduce response latency. However, studies addressing the link between behavioral correlates of multisensory integration and its underlying neural basis are rare. Fish that detect an urgent threat escape with an explosive behavior known as C-start. The C-start is driven by an identified neural circuit centered on the Mauthner cell, an identified neuron capable of triggering escapes in response to visual and auditory stimuli. Here we demonstrate that goldfish can integrate visual looms and brief auditory stimuli to increase C-start probability. This multisensory enhancement is inversely correlated to the salience of the stimuli, with weaker auditory cues producing a proportionally stronger multisensory effect. We also show that multisensory stimuli reduced C-start response latency, with most escapes locked to the presentation of the auditory cue. We make a direct link between behavioral data and its underlying neural mechanism by reproducing the behavioral data with an integrate-and-fire computational model of the Mauthner cell. This model of the Mauthner cell circuit suggests that excitatory inputs integrated at the soma are key elements in multisensory decision making during fast C-start escapes. This provides a simple but powerful mechanism to enhance threat detection and survival.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

InterCellar enables interactive analysis and exploration of cellâˆ’cell communication in single-cell transcriptomic data

Deciphering cellâˆ’cell communication is a key step in understanding the physiology and pathology of multicellular systems. Recent advances in single-cell transcriptomics have contributed to unraveling the cellular composition of tissues and enabled the development of computational algorithms to predict cellular communication mediated by ligandâˆ’receptor interactions. Despite the existence of various tools capable of inferring cellâˆ’cell interactions from single-cell RNA sequencing data, the analysis and interpretation of the biological signals often require deep computational expertize. Here we present InterCellar, an interactive platform empowering lab-scientists to analyze and explore predicted cellâˆ’cell communication without requiring programming skills. InterCellar guides the biological interpretation through customized analysis steps, multiple visualization options, and the possibility to link biological pathways to ligandâˆ’receptor interactions. Alongside convenient data exploration features, InterCellar implements data-driven analyses including the possibility to compare cellâˆ’cell communication from multiple conditions. By analyzing COVID-19 and melanoma cellâˆ’cell interactions, we show that InterCellar resolves data-driven patterns of communication and highlights molecular signals through the integration of biological functions and pathways. We believe our user-friendly, interactive platform will help streamline the analysis of cellâˆ’cell communication and facilitate hypothesis generation in diverse biological systems.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Single Cell RNA-Seq and Spatial Data Merge Using Cell2location

Spatial transcriptomics is a technology that, some say, will revolutionize the study of cells and tissues. It allows for transcriptomic analysis of cells with an additional layer of information about the cells’ location in a tissue. Spatial information informs biology underlying tissue architecture, cell-to-cell communication, and pathology. But using spatial technologies to perform comprehensive mapping of cell types in tissues remains a challenge. Now, a team has developed a tool, сell2location, that can resolve fine-grained cell types in spatial transcriptomic data and create comprehensive cellular maps of diverse tissues.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Evolutionary and mechanistic diversity of Type I-F CRISPR-associated transposons

A diverse suite of 20 CRISPR-associated transposons function robustly in E. coli. Some systems exhibit unique modularity and possess multiple DNA targeting pathways. RNA-guided transposons encode diverse anti-phage defense systems. A selection of efficient, orthogonal transposases provides new genome editing tools. Canonical CRISPR-Cas systems utilize RNA-guided nucleases for targeted cleavage...
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Single-celled marine organism first to be found releasing oxygen in the dark

A previously unknown biological pathway allows a widespread type of oceanic archaeon to release both oxygen and nitrogen in the dark – the first time such a phenomenon has been seen in nature in an anoxic environment. The process, whose details are not yet fully understood, could transform scientists’ understanding of the cycle of key nutrients in oceans.
WILDLIFE
cell.com

Non-covalent interactions of graphene surface: Mechanisms and applications

Graphene has received extensive attention in various fields due to its π-rich electronic structure, two-dimensional (2D) layered structure, and easy functionalization characteristics, as well as its excellent mechanical, thermal, optical, and electrical properties. In practical applications, graphene will interact dynamically with small molecules, particles, or ions near its surface, which is essential in many physical or chemical processes. In this review, to better understand this surface interaction, we will systematically review the studies of the interactions between graphene and different objects, such as molecules, particles, and ions. This surface interaction influences the behavior and properties of molecules/particles/ions that interact with graphene and may also cause significant effects on the application performance of graphene materials. This summary will help design and develop new graphene-based materials with new functions and better performance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

scJoint integrates atlas-scale single-cell RNA-seq and ATAC-seq data with transfer learning

Single-cell multiomics data continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. Although several methods have demonstrated promising results in integrating several data modalities from the same tissue, the complexity and scale of data compositions present in cell atlases still pose a challenge. Here, we present scJoint, a transfer learning method to integrate atlas-scale, heterogeneous collections of scRNA-seq and scATAC-seq data. scJoint leverages information from annotated scRNA-seq data in a semisupervised framework and uses a neural network to simultaneously train labeled and unlabeled data, allowing label transfer and joint visualization in an integrative framework. Using atlas data as well as multimodal datasets generated with ASAP-seq and CITE-seq, we demonstrate that scJoint is computationally efficient and consistently achieves substantially higher cell-type label accuracy than existing methods while providing meaningful joint visualizations. Thus, scJoint overcomes the heterogeneity of different data modalities to enable a more comprehensive understanding of cellular phenotypes.
SCIENCE
cell.com

High-throughput experiments for rare-event rupture of materials

Develop a high-throughput experiment to study rare-event rupture. Analyze the data from the high-throughput experiment by extreme value statistics. The conditions for rupture of a material commonly vary from sample to sample. Of great importance to applications are the conditions for rare-event rupture, but their measurements require many samples and consume much time. Here, the conditions for rare-event rupture are measured by developing a high-throughput experiment. For each run of the experiment, 1,000 samples are printed under the same nominal conditions and pulled simultaneously to the same stretch. Identifying the rupture of individual samples is automated by processing the video of the experiment. Under monotonic load, the rupture stretch for each sample is recorded. Under cyclic load, the number of cycles to rupture for each sample is also recorded. Rare-event rupture is studied by using the Weibull distribution and the peak-over-threshold method. This work reaffirms that predicting rare events requires large datasets. The high-throughput experiments enable the prediction of rare events with high accuracy and confidence.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
cell.com

Presynaptic autophagy is coupled to the synaptic vesicle cycle via ATG-9

ATG-9 vesicles undergo activity-dependent exo-endocytosis at presynaptic sites. Mutations in endocytic proteins disrupt ATG-9 localization at synapses. ATG-9 mislocalization is associated with defects in activity-induced synaptic autophagy. Autophagy is a cellular degradation pathway essential for neuronal health and function. Autophagosome biogenesis occurs at synapses, is locally regulated, and increases in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integration of single-cell transcriptomes and chromatin landscapes reveals regulatory programs driving pharyngeal organ development

Maldevelopment of the pharyngeal endoderm, an embryonic tissue critical for patterning of the pharyngeal region and ensuing organogenesis, ultimately contributes to several classes of human developmental syndromes and disorders. Such syndromes are characterized by a spectrum of phenotypes that currently cannot be fully explained by known mutations or genetic variants due to gaps in characterization of critical drivers of normal and dysfunctional development. Despite the disease-relevance of pharyngeal endoderm, we still lack a comprehensive and integrative view of the molecular basis and gene regulatory networks driving pharyngeal endoderm development. To close this gap, we apply transcriptomic and chromatin accessibility single-cell sequencing technologies to generate a multi-omic developmental resource spanning pharyngeal endoderm patterning to the emergence of organ-specific epithelia in the developing mouse embryo. We identify cell-type specific gene regulation, distill GRN models that define developing organ domains, and characterize the role of an immunodeficiency-associated forkhead box transcription factor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A neural network-based method for exhaustive cell label assignment using single cell RNA-seq data

The fast-advancing single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technology enables researchers to study the transcriptome of heterogeneous tissues at a single cell level. The initial important step of analyzing scRNA-seq data is usually to accurately annotate cells. The traditional approach of annotating cell types based on unsupervised clustering and marker genes is time-consuming and laborious. Taking advantage of the numerous existing scRNA-seq databases, many supervised label assignment methods have been developed. One feature that many label assignment methods shares is to label cells with low confidence as "unassigned." These unassigned cells can be the result of assignment difficulties due to highly similar cell types or caused by the presence of unknown cell types. However, when unknown cell types are not expected, existing methods still label a considerable number of cells as unassigned, which is not desirable. In this work, we develop a neural network-based cell annotation method called NeuCA (Neural network-based Cell Annotation) for scRNA-seq data obtained from well-studied tissues. NeuCA can utilize the hierarchical structure information of the cell types to improve the annotation accuracy, which is especially helpful when data contain closely correlated cell types. We show that NeuCA can achieve more accurate cell annotation results compared with existing methods. Additionally, the applications on eight real datasets show that NeuCA has stable performance for intra- and inter-study annotation, as well as cross-condition annotation. NeuCA is freely available as an R/Bioconductor package at https://bioconductor.org/packages/NeuCA.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

JSON Schema: Integrity Checking for NoSQL Data

Validate the format of JSON and CSV data with JSON Schema. Example code in Python and pandas. Relational databases have schema. This allows you to always know that the data you have is in the format you expect. For example, both the FIRST_NAME and LAST_NAME fields must have non-null string values, and SALARY must contain an integer greater than 0. Incoming data that does not match the schema is rejected.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
CIO

AI/ML at scale: The next horizon for PPG’s data strategy

Jeff Lipniskis describes his role at PPG as having line-of-business IT responsibilities. As global director information technology, architectural coatings & Latin America, he reports to the corporate CIO and has accountability for IT globally in the company’s architectural coatings business, leads IT for its protective and marine coatings, and has oversight for IT within the company’s research and development organization.
ECONOMY
FraminghamSOURCE

Scitara Raises $15 Million With Goal To Disrupt the Laboratory Data Integration Market

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough-based Scitara Corp., announces the closing of its Series B round with an additional investment of $15 million. Led by existing investor Northpond Ventures, with participation from Flybridge Capital and experienced financial advisors to the biopharma and life science tools industry, the funding will springboard Scitara’s ambitious growth plans for 2022 and beyond to solve the laboratory data integration challenge.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Lifelong single-cell profiling of cranial neural crest diversification in zebrafish

The cranial neural crest generates a huge diversity of derivatives, including the bulk of connective and skeletal tissues of the vertebrate head. How neural crest cells acquire such extraordinary lineage potential remains unresolved. By integrating single-cell transcriptome and chromatin accessibility profiles of cranial neural crest-derived cells across the zebrafish lifetime, we observe progressive and region-specific establishment of enhancer accessibility for distinct fates. Neural crest-derived cells rapidly diversify into specialized progenitors, including multipotent skeletal progenitors, stromal cells with a regenerative signature, fibroblasts with a unique metabolic signature linked to skeletal integrity, and gill-specific progenitors generating cell types for respiration. By retrogradely mapping the emergence of lineage-specific chromatin accessibility, we identify a wealth of candidate lineage-priming factors, including a Gata3 regulatory circuit for respiratory cell fates. Rather than multilineage potential being established during cranial neural crest specification, our findings support progressive and region-specific chromatin remodeling underlying acquisition of diverse potential.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Dynamic chromatin state profiling reveals regulatory roles of auxin and cytokinin in shoot regeneration

The dynamic chromatin state landscape during shoot regeneration is revealed. Collapse of pluripotency in the absence of cytokinin signaling. Generation of a catalog of regulatory sequences during shoot regeneration. A cohort of transcription factors involved in shoot regeneration is outlined. Shoot regeneration is mediated by the sequential action of two...
SCIENCE
Polygon

Horizon Zero Dawn guide: Power Cell locations

Horizon Zero Dawn Power Cells are hidden collectible items that unlock Power Cell armor: the Shield-Weaver outfit. Our Horizon Zero Dawn Power Cells locations guide shows you the Power Cells in Maker’s End, Grave-Hoard, Gaia Prime, Mother’s Watch, and All-Mother Mountain, completing the “Ancient Armory” side quest.
VIDEO GAMES
federalnewsnetwork.com

How integrated data, analytics can provide the highest ROI for customer experience

This content is sponsored by Tableau. President Joe Biden’s administration signaled its focus on customer experience in November, when it made the second highest priority in the President’s Management Agenda “delivering excellent, equitable and secure federal services and customer experiences.” In December, the administration doubled down on this objective with an executive order aimed at improving customer experience and the equity of public-facing services.
ECONOMY
mortgageorb.com

Factual Data Integrates Newgen’s Loan Origination System into Credit Services

Factual Data, a provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, has conducted a credit integration with Newgen Software’s commercial loan origination system (LOS). Newgen has been serving banks and credit unions with its banking solutions, including consumer and commercial lending and online account opening, for the last 20 years.
TECHNOLOGY

