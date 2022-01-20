New horizons in the stormy sea of multimodal single-cell data integration

Graphene has received extensive attention in various fields due to its π-rich electronic structure, two-dimensional (2D) layered structure, and easy functionalization characteristics, as well as its excellent mechanical, thermal, optical, and electrical properties. In practical applications, graphene will interact dynamically with small molecules, particles, or ions near its surface, which is essential in many physical or chemical processes. In this review, to better understand this surface interaction, we will systematically review the studies of the interactions between graphene and different objects, such as molecules, particles, and ions. This surface interaction influences the behavior and properties of molecules/particles/ions that interact with graphene and may also cause significant effects on the application performance of graphene materials. This summary will help design and develop new graphene-based materials with new functions and better performance.
