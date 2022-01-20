7-Year-Old Venezuelan Migrant Drowns While Attempting to Cross River Into Texas
The mother of the child was taken into custody by Customs and Border Patrol agents shortly after, following the agency's...www.newsweek.com
The mother of the child was taken into custody by Customs and Border Patrol agents shortly after, following the agency's...www.newsweek.com
Illegal immigration into the US is an “attractive nuisance” if Dems didn’t recruit illegals to enter this country, this poor child may have survived
That's on her mother for putting her in that position. When will they stop blaming others for what they themselves caused?
Comments / 31