FDA lifts partial clinical hold from Kura Oncology's blood cancer study

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced new data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). A subset of these data will be featured in a poster presented by Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, principal investigator, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCOGI) on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
