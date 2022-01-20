ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA lifts partial clinical hold from Kura Oncology's blood cancer study

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the partial clinical hold on the KOMET-001 phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid...

