ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Record Idaho tax cut clears House, heads to Senate

By By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEsSK_0drIGv3600

BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut cleared the House on Thursday and headed to the Senate.

The House voted 57-13 with no Democratic support to approve the $600 million cut that includes $350 million in rebates and $250 million in ongoing tax cuts for people and businesses.

Backers said the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it. Opponents said the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy at the expense of basic government services such as education.

The $350 million is coming in part from the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus. It includes a 12 percent rebate for 2020 filers, or $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater.

The ongoing tax cuts reduce income tax rates, including dropping the top rate from 6.5 to 6 percent. People making more than about $8,000 and couples making more than about $16,000 are in the top tax bracket in Idaho, meaning Idaho income tax is essentially a flat tax with most paying the same rate.

Corporate income taxes under the bill would also be cut from 6.5 to 6 percent. Backers of that cut said it would keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states in attracting businesses.

The individual and corporate tax cuts would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho officials tell MyPillow CEO to stop false voter claims

BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials have sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of more than $6,000 over the businessman’s repeated accusations of voter fraud in the state. Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. The letter demands Lindell “promptly remove all false statements about Idaho’s elections from your website” and “refrain from making similar statements in the future.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls farmer to head state FSA office

IDAHO FALLS — Matt Gellings broke both of his legs and couldn't walk for six months after he crashed his snowmobile into a snow-covered stump in January of 2016. Six years later, the fourth-generation Idaho Falls farmer can look back on his debilitating accident as an experience that closed one door — ending his long career as a food producer — but helped to open another opportunity. On Jan. 21,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lt. Gov. McGeachin seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs

BOISE (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked legislative budget writers on Wednesday for $29,000 in taxpayer money to cover legal fees incurred after she lost a public records lawsuit. The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. McGeachin lost the lawsuit, with the judge saying she acted in “bad faith” in denying access to the public documents. He ordered her to release the records...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wasden and Idaho Tax Commission Issue Joint Alert over Tax Scam Targeting Idahoans

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission are warning Idahoans about a scam targeting taxpayers. Individuals have reported receiving threatening letters from the so-called “Tax Processing Center” or “Tax Processing Unit,” claiming the State of Idaho will seize individuals’ property and garnish their wages for unpaid taxes. The letters are the latest iteration of a recurring scam meant to intimidate and steal money from unsuspecting victims. The letters are designed to resemble official government notices and reference the “Public Judgment...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Omicron leads to explosion in COVID cases in eastern Idaho, but deaths stay low

The spread of the omicron variant has caused a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho. There were 3,462 new cases reported on Thursday alone across the state, according to Idaho's COVID information website. Of those cases, 224 were in eastern Idaho. According to data from the state's website, Bonneville County has seen the second most number of cases for the past two weeks of any...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Prison construction, remodeling plan could address capacity, save money

BOISE — Idaho could build a new 848-bed women’s prison south of Boise, remodel other existing prison housing units, shift inmates around and save money in the long run, state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told lawmakers Tuesday. “Our beds are significantly misaligned,” he told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “On any given day, I have over 1,000 men who are minimum custody who are being housed in a medium-custody bed. … Having people in beds above their needed security classification is problematic. Secondly, it’s more...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Health experts: Omicron continues straining health care capacity in Idaho

BOISE — Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%, he said. ...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cut#Corporate Tax#House#Ap#Democratic
Idaho State Journal

New 100-inmate Department of Correction facility proposed for Pocatello area

Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal for the Idaho Department of Correction suggests opening a $12 million, 100-bed community re-entry facility, which would be located in the Pocatello area. IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said if lawmakers approve Little’s budget request for the project, it could be completed within a year and a half to two years. It would likely be staffed by between 25 and 30 workers, including security, employment coordinators, case managers and others. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

District 25 weighs emergency school closure for COVID, calls for 'all hands on deck'

With more teachers than ever calling out of work for COVID-19 illness across local school districts, administrators say they’re employing an “all hands on deck” approach to ensuring students keep learning amid spread of the omicron variant. Whether that means district superintendents fill in for teachers or schools bring in professors from Idaho State University as substitutes, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 said it’s prepared to do “whatever it takes” for continuity of learning. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firth firefighters receive much needed donations following blaze that gutted fire station

FIRTH — The Firth community sustained a major blow Jan. 10 when the town's fire station suffered heavy damage from a fire which burned much of the station itself but also destroyed much of its equipment, including a couple of engines. But the community has been seeing an outpouring of generosity this week with donations pouring in from stations across the state of Idaho and into Utah and fundraisers that will be taking place Saturday. ...
FIRTH, ID
Idaho State Journal

Regional organizations respond to recent acts of antisemitism

Over 20 regional human rights and religious organizations took a stand over the weekend in a letter against recent antisemitic incidents in Idaho, including spray-painted swastikas and flyers distributed in Boise that described the COVID-19 pandemic as a Jewish plot. The central message of the letter, signed by Joann Muneta of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, was for Idaho to “wake up” because, “We can’t afford to be silent!” Other organizations, including the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Wassmuth Center for Human...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
Idaho State Journal

Homeless people occupying old Idaho courthouse

BOISE — In 2011 the Occupy Wall Street Movement swept through the nation, including Boise. It was a protest against corporate influence in politics and basic economic equality. A group of Boise's unhoused population is using the same occupy concept to raise awareness. They're claiming there are too few basic resources available, constant harassment and ticketing from the Boise Police Department, a lack of space for people living in their cars to park safely, and a need for family shelter space. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

COVID-19 testing demand in eastern Idaho surges with omicron emergence

The rise of COVID-19 infections in the Idaho Falls area is leading to increased demand for testing, and hundreds of people at testing centers are leading to long lines and wait times. “We are seeing a high demand for testing at all of our locations,” said Lori Leask, manager of Express Lab. “We have seen other surges when delta hit, but nothing this high.” Hundreds of cars were lined up...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Majority of US states pursue nuclear power for emission cuts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Supreme Court justices hear redistricting challenges from tribes, others

BOISE — Idaho’s Native American tribes took center stage as the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments in four legal challenges of the state’s new legislative redistricting plan. Attorneys for the chairs of the Coeur d’Alene and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the state, Ada and Canyon counties and former state Sen. Branden Durst gave the justices their take on the complex and interwoven legal considerations in drawing district lines in Idaho, from the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, to the Idaho Constitution’s strictures against dividing counties,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Lawmakers aim to reject, replace Idaho education standards

BOISE — A panel of Idaho lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation to reject the math, science and English standards currently used to make sure Idaho’s more than 300,000 K-12 students are meeting specific criteria and replace them with new ones. Backers of current standards say they’re needed to keep Idaho students competitive, while opponents say they make kids lose interest in learning and it’s nearly impossible for parents to help them with homework. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Surge of COVID-19 omicron variant disrupts schools, life across Idaho

With the omicron COVID-19 variant spreading quickly across Idaho, the virus is once again creating challenges for Idahoans nearly two years into the pandemic. Several school districts around the state have temporarily closed classrooms to students amid spiking COVID-19 cases, including Bonneville Joint School District 93, which closed all of its schools on Friday due to a lack of healthy teachers. The Caldwell School District also closed its schools on...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Biden appoints Shoshone-Bannock man as Idaho's USDA rural development director

FORT HALL — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday formally appointed Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Rudy Soto to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Idaho state director for rural development. Soto, a member of the Tribes and a native Idahoan, is among nine people across the country whom Biden appointed to serve in key regional leadership roles at the USDA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The White...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
417
Followers
204
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy