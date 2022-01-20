ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

Oskaloosa Herald
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at N.Y....

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
Oskaloosa Herald

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif. MLBN — 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement. NBA BASKETBALL. 7:30 p.m. TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn. 10 p.m. TNT...
MLB
Oskaloosa Herald

