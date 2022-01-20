NHL Glance

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;37;28;28;0;Colder;NW;11;48%;9%;2. Albuquerque, NM;50;31;47;27;Turning sunny;NNE;5;46%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;27;16;25;23;A bit of p.m. snow;N;7;74%;98%;0. Asheville, NC;57;38;39;23;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;8;87%;88%;1. Atlanta, GA;61;49;51;32;Cooler with rain;NNW;7;73%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;48;42;43;20;Rain, then...
