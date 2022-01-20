NHL Glance

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO