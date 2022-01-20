ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Majority of over-65s are worried about paying heating bills, charity says

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVdrR_0drIG21k00

Almost two thirds of those aged over 65 are worried about the cost of heating their homes during the colder months, according to a charity.

Next month, energy sector regulator Ofgem will reveal how much households’ gas and electricity bills are expected to increase from April.

Predictions from the energy sector suggest that bills could go up by as much as 50 per cent to £2,000 a year, and increase again in October 2022 to up to £2,400.

Age UK , which commissioned surveys of thousands of people, is calling for the 5 per cent VAT rate on energy bills to be scrapped in the 2022/23 financial year.

The proportion of over 65s who are concerned about their energy bills rose to 62 per cent this month from 43 per cent just a month ago in December 2021 – according to the charity’s survey.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of 1,200 people surveyed this month have been concerned about having to turn down the heating because of the cost of gas and electricity.

This figure represents a 50 per cent jump since 30 per cent of 2,000 survey respondents expressed the same worry in December.

The price cap – set biannually – had already risen by 12 per cent for around 15 million households to their highest-ever levels in October 2021.

The cap on standard variable and default tariffs is currently priced at £1,277 per year on average for a typical household paying by direct debit.

Age UK says that VAT should be axed until at least the end of the year, and additional financial support should be offered to older people on the lowest incomes.

This would help ease the pressure on households amid an accelerated rise in the general cost of living – due to inflation at a record 5.4 per cent – the charity also argued.

Charities, campaigners, and opposition parties have warned the government to step in to reduce the impact of rising energy bills in April, when other bills and taxes are also expected to increase.

A 78-year-old woman said, according to the charity: “I simply cannot cope with even higher bills.”

A woman aged 74 said: “If my energy bills increase as much as predicted, despite the help already given, I will not be able to heat my house, eat, feed my little dog, my only companion, and pay my bills without going into further debt as my savings have already been eaten away.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Millions of older people across the UK are absolutely dreading the imminent price cap announcement and urgently need reassurance that help is on its way so they can keep their heating on.”

Prem Sikka, a Labour peer and accounting professor, has said that pensioners’ winter fuel allowance needs to rise to reflect current fuel prices – as the rate paid has not increased since 2011.

Last year, a squeeze on energy supplies saw the wholesale price of gas soar in December to an unprecedented 450p per therm.

Since September 2021, about 23 small energy providers went bust in the UK due to the record prices.

The price hike in April would take this shortage-driven cost increase into account as bills are charged and paid retrospectively.

A government spokesperson said: “We recognise the current cost-of-living pressures, which is why we are taking action to help. This includes providing support schemes worth more than £4.2 billion and extending the Warm Home Discount.

“In addition, our energy price cap remains in place and we’re helping the most vulnerable and low-income households through targeted support over the winter months, including winter fuel payments, cold weather payments, and the Household Support Fund.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Labour vows to fix ‘broken system’ letting water companies dump sewage while paying out huge dividends

Labour has vowed to fix the “broken system” which has allowed water companies to cut the sums spent on keeping rivers clean from raw sewage while paying out huge dividends to shareholders.Households in England have paid out up to £138 a year over the past decade to cover the cost of dividends at the country’s biggest water providers, according to Labour’s analysis of the firms’ financial figures.Sir Keir Starmer’s party also highlighted research showing that the companies have cut investment in the wastewater and sewage network by more than £520m since the 1990s.Jim McMahon, shadow environment secretary, told The Independent:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Households will have to wait until March for help with energy bills – minister

The Business Secretary has said households will need to wait until March to find out if a scheme reportedly under consideration to hand out £500 one-off payments to help with energy bills will go ahead.It has been reported that the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering making direct payments of up to £500 to struggling families as the cost of energy bills are set to soar.But Kwasi Kwarteng said the Government is “trying to work out the best way to deal with what is a really, really serious problem”.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, the trade body for suppliers, has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Plea to Government to take urgent action to deal with energy crisis

Business groups have urged the Government to take urgent action to deal with the energy crisis.They wrote to the Chancellor asking him to act “decisively” to support consumers with spiralling bills and help business manage inflated costs.They said: “In doing so the Government can set the conditions for a more resilient and competitive energy system that can underpin the UK’s transition to net zero in the years ahead.“By acting now, Government and business can mitigate against the economic impacts that high wholesale energy prices for a sustained period will have.“Failure to do so could see years of higher bills, rising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#Bills#Gas Prices#Wholesale Price#Dog#Ofgem
The Independent

Why are energy prices rising in the UK?

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

BT customers face 9% price hike as cost-of-living squeeze continues

BT has announced a price hike of more than 9% from the end of March for most customers, as the cost-of-living squeeze continues to be felt.The telecoms giant said those affected will end up paying an extra £3.50 a month – or £42 annually – on average for phone and broadband bills.However, financially vulnerable households and those on certain packages, including BT Home Essentials and BT Basic, will be exempt.The move follows a dramatic increase in data usage over the past few years, the company said in a statement.Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scrapping green policies has caused household bills to rise by £2.5bn, analysis finds

Scrapping green policies over the past decade has added nearly £2.5bn onto the UK’s energy bills, according to new analysis. This works out at around £40 a year more for the average household, according to the findings by Carbon Brief, a website covering the climate crisis and energy policy.The analysis said this could add even more - £60 - a year onto bills under an expected price cap increase in winter. It comes after separate analysis earlier this week found customers faced paying £3.9bn more this year due to Tory government decisions to scrap climate policies.The UK households are once...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
BBC

'Pandemic of fuel poverty' warning as energy costs soar

Boiling a kettle just once a day and using candles in the evenings are some of the ways people are trying to cope with rising energy prices. Inflation is now at its highest point since 1992, and the cost of living has rocketed. Christine, 76, lives alone on a small...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills could increase again in October after predicted 50% jump in April

Energy bills could increase again in October after a predicted 50% jump for millions of households in the spring, an industry boss has warned.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK the trade body for suppliers, said bills were expected to rise not just in April but again in October “if nothing changes” as the spike in wholesale gas prices fed through to domestic bills.Addressing a media webinar on the energy bills crisis, Ms Pinchbeck said of the price rise: “We haven’t seen anything like this, not in my career or in any of the people who sit on my...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price cap set to almost double to £2,400 this year, industry leader warns

Energy bills could almost double by October if the price cap rises sharply for a second time, adding to a 50 per cent jump in April, an industry leader has warned.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said the price cap could rise to £2,400 in October following an increase to "around £2,000" in April, as suppliers pass on the costs of soaring wholesale gas prices.Ofgem’s price cap is currently £1,277 for an average household but is almost certain to rocket this year. A little over three months ago it stood at £1,138.Addressing a media webinar on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: We must end the standing charge on energy bills to protect the poor

If we properly defend poorer households, the energy crisis could be a green blessing in disguise for Britain and in the medium-term reduce bills for everybody, help decarbonise our home energy consumption and create hundreds of thousands of good UK jobs.The sane response to the energy price crisis is to radically improve home energy efficiency and switch our remaining fossil fuel consumption for heating and electricity to renewables as fast as possible at the lowest possible cost. The key short-term challenge, however, is how to protect millions of poorer families from sinking into fuel poverty next winter.For once, Boris Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy bills: 'It feels like I'm sleeping outside'

Every night, Thelma Spalding goes round her house trying to switch off every appliance. It's not an easy feat for the 54-year old, who relies on carers and walks with a stick. But she's following the advice given to her by her energy company as she desperately tries to keep her fuel bills down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
erienewsnow.com

Assistance Available to Homeowners & Renters Struggling to Pay Heating Bills

The Biden Administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income families cover heating costs this winter. Pennsylvania has received a record $480 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides homeowners and renters with grants to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMBC.com

Kansans now have more help to pay their home heating bills

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansans now have double the amount of help to pay their home heating bills. It's through theLow Income Energy Assistance Program. Evergy is reminding customers the deadline to apply for that is getting closer. "Last year, the average benefit was around $1,400," said Alison Lee,...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls amid inflation, fuel bills and interest rate rise fear

Consumer confidence fell significantly in January as Britons braced themselves for surging inflation, rising fuel bills and the prospect of interest rate rises.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped four points to minus 19 as shoppers indicated they are preparing to tighten their belts in the face of a cost of living crisis.Confidence in the general economic situation took the deepest plunge of eight points, both in terms of the last 12 months and expectations for the coming year, to minus 47 and minus 32 respectively.Confidence in consumers’ personal financial situation for the coming year fell three points to minus two,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government ‘must be open with public’ about net zero strategy

Labour has questioned the “credibility” of the Government’s net zero strategy after it refused again to publish details of the flagship climate policy.The Business Department has turned down Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from the PA news agency and New Scientist magazine to release a spreadsheet which details how individual policies in the strategy will deliver the carbon cuts needed to meet legal climate targets.In a written question, Labour’s Darren Jones, chairman of the parliamentary Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee, called on the Government to reconsider the refusal.Transparency and trust will be key as we transition to a net...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy