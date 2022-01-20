ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since mid-October

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures jumped to their highest in more than three months on Thursday, supported by strength in the cash markets, traders said. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 2.625 cents to 84.925 cents per pound. The front-month contract closed...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall from highest since June 2021

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on a round of profit taking after hitting their highest in more than seven months on Thursday. * Losses were kept in check by good export activity and expectations that overseas demand for U.S. supplies will remain strong due to harvest shortfalls in South America, traders said. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Separately, USDA said export sales of soybeans totaled 1.199 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13. Analysts had been expecting export sales in a range between 700,000 and 1.5 million tonnes. * Soymeal and soyoil export sales were both better than expected, with the weekly soymeal total rising to 516,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales coming in at 30,700 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract settled down 11-1/2 cents at $14.14-1/4 a bushel. * Technical resistance for March soybeans was noted at the high end of their 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soymeal was down $8.10 at $392.70 a ton and March soyoil futures gained 0.12 cent to 63.00 cents per lb. * On a continuous basis, the most-active soyoil futures contract hit its highest since Oct. 21 on Friday morning. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday on a round of profit taking, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract led the declines, falling 1.3%. * The declines in K.C. hard red winter wheat futures were limited by concerns about cold and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains cutting into harvest potential in that key growing region. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that export sales of wheat rose to 452,600 tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13 from 264,435 tonnes the prior week. Analysts had been expecting wheat export sales between 175,000 and 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 10-1/4 cents at $7.80 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 3-1/4 cents at $7.93-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-1/2 cents at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures fall; corn rebounds on export demand

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday, succumbing to profit taking after rallying to their highest level in more than seven months the previous day. Some much-needed rain in Argentina that analysts said stabilized the crop there added to the pressure in the soybean market but prices rebounded from their overnight lows on signs of strong export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally to seven-month high

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures jumped 2.5% on Thursday to a seven-month high as talk of rising U.S. exports heated up due to concerns about crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina, traders said. * A round of technical buying accelerated the gains and the benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract closed above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm, with the most-active soyoil contract hitting its highest since Oct. 26. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that soybean export sales were in a range between 700,000 and 1.5 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13. A week earlier, soybean export sales totaled 918,598 tonnes. * China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 34-1/2 cents at $14.25-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March soyoil was 2.12 cents higher at 62.88 cents per lb and CBOT March soymeal gained $2.50 to $400.80 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans rally, corn flat, wheat falls

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged on Thursday as a combination of rising export hopes, concerns about the South American crop and technical buying pushed prices to a seven-month high, traders said. Corn futures ended close to unchanged after fluctuating between positive and negative...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy rallies to highest since June; corn firm but wheat weak

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged on Thursday as a combination of rising export hopes, concerns about the South American crop and technical buying pushed prices to a seven-month high, traders said. Corn futures also were firm, with dry conditions in Argentina and Brazil...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall over 1% but set for weekly gain on strong demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Friday but were set for a weekly gain on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) is up almost 3% this week. The market was trading down 1.1% at $14.09-3/4 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Feeder Cattle#Futures Markets#Hog#Reuters#Cme
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures weaken; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat was firm, with the market underpinned by tight supplies of high-protein wheat. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show weekly export sales of wheat were between 175,000 and 450,000 tonnes compared with 264,435 tonnes a week earlier. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract settled down 6-1/4 cents at $7.90-1/4 a bushel. The contract had risen 7.4% during the previous two sessions, the biggest two-day rally for the most-active contract since March 2018. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended 3-3/4 cents lower at $7.96-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was 5-1/4 cents higher at $9.45 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Weekend Profit Taking Expected in Hog Futures

Cattle futures tried to follow through on Thursday’s strength but there just was not enough buyer interest after cash business was mostly done for the week. Hog futures gapped higher with some contracts, leaving a gap as traders bought into the market aggressively. Cattle: Steady. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv:...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-8 cents, soy down 5-7 cents, corn down 2-3 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower on technical selling and profit-taking after a sharp rally earlier this week. Traders continue to monitor talks between Washington and Moscow to gauge tensions over Ukraine, which like Russia is a major grain exporter via the Black Sea. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Jan. 13 at 452,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade estimates for 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 7-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $7.93-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $9.41. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover weakness from soybeans and wheat. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,196,300 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), at the high end of a range of trade estimates for 500,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 247,800 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on profit-taking one day after climbing to multi-month highs. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and strength this week in soyoil futures. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,199,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 700,000 to 1,500,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * The USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 516,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), topping trade expectations. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $14.19 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises 3.4%; K.C., MGEX contracts also strong

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday as concerns about crops in the United States rose, traders said. * A forecast for falling temperatures in the U.S. Midwest pushed the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract to its highest since Dec. 28. Traders said the cold weather could threaten dormant crops in areas not protected by snow. * In the U.S. Plains, forecasts for more dry weather raised concerns about hard red winter wheat that was planted in parched soils. K.C. hard red winter wheat futures , which track those crops, hit a two-week high on Wednesday. * Wheat futures also received support from an active export market and concerns that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could halt shipments from the Black Sea region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose above its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 27-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat gained 25-3/4 cents to $7.98-1/2 and MGEX March spring wheat was up 30-1/2 cents at $9.37-1/2. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins. * Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hogs Lead Complex Higher

Both cattle and hog futures were higher Wednesday. Traders felt more confident buying cattle due to continued rising boxed beef prices and the anticipation for increasing slaughter. Packers again stepped up to the plate aggressively looking for hogs to meet strong demand. Cattle: Steady. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $217.42 +$1.47*
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle and hog futures firm; supplies remain tight

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and hog futures rose on Wednesday, with tight supplies supporting prices after a slowdown in the pace of slaughter. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 0.7 cent to 82.3 cents per pound. Hog futures have risen for three days...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong demand, wheat up for second session

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, with prices supported by strong demand, although improved weather in South America limited gains. Wheat rose for a second straight session as cold weather threatened crop in dry parts of the United...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall after weekend rains in Argentina

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday after heavy rain in Argentina provided much-needed relief to parched crops in that key export country, traders said. * Losses were kept in check by signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts. * U.S. soybean processors crushed a bigger-than-expected 186.438 million bushels of soybeans in December, the biggest monthly total on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said. * NOPA also said that soyoil stocks swelled to 2.031 billion lbs, the largest in 20 months. * Weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.721 million tonnes, topping market forecasts, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 239,486 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico. * CBOT March soybean futures settled down 8-1/2 cents at $13.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal was off $15.50 at $390.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.62 cent at 59.08 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Wheat futures rally on Russia-Ukraine tensions

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Tuesday on concerns that rising political tensions between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt shipments from those key export countries, traders said. * Worries about a cold snap across the central United States damaging the dormant crop in dry areas of that region added to the bullish sentiment. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract jumped 3.7%, the biggest one-day gain for the most actively traded contract since Oct. 1. * CBOT March wheat settled up 27-1/2 cents at $7.69 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 29-1/2 cents at $7.74-1/2 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 26-3/4 cents at $9.05 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 369,188 tonnes, up from 234,356 tonnes a week earlier. The latest weekly total was near the high end of market forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally purchased some 335,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 2-week low on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of beneficial rains in key South American growing areas. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, while corn slipped. The most-active soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's 2021 pork output leaps 29% on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's 2021 pork output jumped 29% from the previous year to 52.96 million tonnes, official data showed on Monday, recouping most of the production lost during a devastating outbreak of African swine fever two years before. Annual output was just below the 53.4 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy