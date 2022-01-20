LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since mid-October

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower on technical selling and profit-taking after a sharp rally earlier this week. Traders continue to monitor talks between Washington and Moscow to gauge tensions over Ukraine, which like Russia is a major grain exporter via the Black Sea. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Jan. 13 at 452,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade estimates for 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 7-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $7.93-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $9.41. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover weakness from soybeans and wheat. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,196,300 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), at the high end of a range of trade estimates for 500,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 247,800 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on profit-taking one day after climbing to multi-month highs. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and strength this week in soyoil futures. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,199,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 700,000 to 1,500,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * The USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 516,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), topping trade expectations. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $14.19 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

