Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard could be the next transfer target

As the LSU Tigers continue to build their team in the transfer portal, another potential target has emerged for Brian Kelly and the staff.

Oklahoma State’s All-Big 12 cornerback Jarrick Bernard put his name in the portal on Jan. 20 officially according to 247Sports. The Louisiana native could be the latest target for the staff looking to rebuild the back end of the defense. Bernard-Converse signed with Oklahoma State out of Shreveport.

This past season Bernard accounted for 51 total tackles, two TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended. He played for the Cowboys in the last four years, the last two coming at cornerback after switching from safety.

Bernard could be interested in playing his final season in his home state. The LSU defense has to rebuild its defense at the cornerback position. With the losses of Derek Stingley Jr, Eli Ricks, Cordale Flott, and Dwight McGlothern, the team is needing to load up at cornerback.

The team has added Mekhi Garner to the roster already with safety Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. Bernard would be another key contributor for the defense in 2020.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB