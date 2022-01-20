ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard could be the next transfer target

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKM1D_0drIFLg500

As the LSU Tigers continue to build their team in the transfer portal, another potential target has emerged for Brian Kelly and the staff.

Oklahoma State’s All-Big 12 cornerback Jarrick Bernard put his name in the portal on Jan. 20 officially according to 247Sports. The Louisiana native could be the latest target for the staff looking to rebuild the back end of the defense. Bernard-Converse signed with Oklahoma State out of Shreveport.

This past season Bernard accounted for 51 total tackles, two TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended. He played for the Cowboys in the last four years, the last two coming at cornerback after switching from safety.

Bernard could be interested in playing his final season in his home state. The LSU defense has to rebuild its defense at the cornerback position. With the losses of Derek Stingley Jr, Eli Ricks, Cordale Flott, and Dwight McGlothern, the team is needing to load up at cornerback.

The team has added Mekhi Garner to the roster already with safety Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. Bernard would be another key contributor for the defense in 2020.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Arch Manning News

Those hoping to learn where five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning will play his college ball might be waiting a little bit longer than initially expected. Earlier this week, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart revealed that Manning is content waiting to make an official decision on where he’ll play next. During his 2021 season, there were reports he might announce his commitment this spring.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools

After he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams quickly became one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 pool. According to Oklahoma insider Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV Sports, Williams has narrowed his options down to two schools: USC and LSU. From...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Oklahoma State#Louisiana State News#Patrickconncfb
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Matt Rhule News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly considering a jump to the NFL ranks. And if that happens, a current NFL head coach could be making the opposite move. According to reports from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be “at the top of the list” of options to replace Harbaugh if he leaves Ann Arbor.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy