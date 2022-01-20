High-performance alloy launched

New Material Enables Mass Production of Wear- and Corrosion-Resistant Components for Oil & Gas, Automotive, Consumer Products, and Medical Devices. Desktop Metal announced it has released DM HH Stainless Steel (DM HH-SS), a custom stainless steel alloy that combines high strength and hardness with corrosion resistance, for additive manufacturing on the Production System™ platform. Customers can now leverage the Production System’s Single Pass Jetting™ (SPJ) technology to produce DM HH-SS components at scale across a range of industries where high strength and hardness are required, including oil & gas, automotive, consumer products, and medical devices. With the addition of this new alloy, the Production System can now print ten qualified metal materials.
