High-performance alloy launched

Engineer Live
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&D investment pays off as AWI launches new ‘high performance’ alloy. One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of round, flat and profile wire is starting the new year in style by introducing a new alloy to its expanding range. Alloy Wire International (AWI) has seen investment...

www.engineerlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awi#Alloy Wire International#R D#Inconel
