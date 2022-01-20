Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs. The Bills’ injury report hasn’t changed, but the Chiefs’ injury report has multiple new additions.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation*

CB Rashad Fenton Back DNP

RB Darrel Williams Toe DNP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder FP

WR Tyreek Hill Heel FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed Knees FP

LB Willie Gay Jr. NIR (Personal) DNP

Anthony Hitchens Back LP

Prince Tega Wanogho Rib LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day. That is a good sign as far as his availability for Sunday’s game is concerned.

Anthony Hitchens and Prince Tega Wanogho were added to the injury report on Thursday. It’s never a good sign when you’re a midweek addition in Kansas City. It typically means you suffered an injury in practice. Monitor the status of both players closely on Friday.

Willie Gay Jr. missed practice after being arrested on Wednesday night. He should be back at practice tomorrow.

Bills

Player Injury Participation*

DE Mario Addison Shoulder LP

