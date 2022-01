The stock market turned uglier during the holiday-shortened trading week, making it even more important for investors to have an Investing Action Plan for the coming week. The December-quarter reporting season upshifts with reports due from Tesla, Apple and others, as the Dow industrials head into its busiest week of the season. Top steelmakers and copper miners report, while chip-sector reporting accelerates. Meanwhile, stock market investors will keep a keen ear on the Federal Reserve's rate policy announcement, due out Wednesday afternoon.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO