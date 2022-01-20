ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Judge Rejects Effort to Stop Jan. 6 Panel From Using Bank Records

Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington rejected a request Thursday to stop a House committee from using bank records it obtained through a subpoena as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump,...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Detroit News

Jan. 6 panel grapples with how to secure testimony from lawmakers, Pence

Washington — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is in the middle of a pivotal debate over how aggressively to seek cooperation from key witnesses who are resisting providing testimony to the committee, including several members of Congress and former vice president Mike Pence. Pence, along with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
KTVU FOX 2

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview, records from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON - The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Judge challenges Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge challenged Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from allegations that he incited the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his attorneys asked Monday to toss out three lawsuits by Democratic House members and police officers seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries they incurred in the assault.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Jpmorgan Chase#District Court#Trump
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEAU-TV 13

Judge denies Vos request to stop deposition over records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has denied a request from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to delay him sitting for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn...
WISCONSIN STATE
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to ‘Scare the Shit’ Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy