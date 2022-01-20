ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

More Rhode Island Jobs Return

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for the Rhode Island economy. The unemployment rate has gone down by three-tenths of one percent---to four-point eight percent. “We’ve been focused on rolling out smart, effective...

newsradiori.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Leaving

Americans have become remarkably mobile in the past two years, with people changing cities and often states, too. And the state the most people are leaving is New Jersey. Several reasons have increased the number of people who move. Among them has been a historically low mortgage rate – which makes housing less expensive – […]
ECONOMY
Turnto10.com

Founder of Rhode Island's Refugee Dream Center running for Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The founder of the Refugee Dream Center, Omar Bah, 42, said he plans to run for U.S. Congress following the news that longtime Congressman Jim Langevin will not be running for re-election. "When Congressman Langevin recently announced his retirement, I saw a great opportunity to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Thousands of Rhode Islanders receive free COVID-19 tests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It was a little easier for people to get their hands on at-home COVID-19 tests this weekend in Rhode Island. On Saturday, thousands of test kits were handed out at drive-thru events throughout the state. Gov. Dan McKee joined local leaders in Johnston to hand...
JOHNSTON, RI
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
State
Rhode Island State
The Newport Daily News

Aquidneck Island to seek 'once-in-a-generation' opportunity for broadband infrastructure

NEWPORT — The city will team up with Middletown and Portsmouth to put together an application to the state for broadband infrastructure funding. “We’ll be presenting to the City Council pretty soon a recommendation to hire a consultant to assist us with middle-mile issues,” said City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson Jr. “Parallel to that is the state’s completion of a mapping plan for broadband.”
NEWPORT, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Why Governor McKee Must Tear Down, Then Rebuild the RI Department of Health

The January firing of Nicole Alexander-Scott as Director of the RI Department of Health (RI DOH), followed by the resignation of her top capo, Thomas McCarthy, presents a major opportunity for Governor McKee to remake the crumbling organization, which has suffered a severe loss of credibility because of its narrow and failed approach to managing the Covid-19 pandemic. Even more departures are expected.
HEALTH
The Providence Journal

Photo newsletter: people who are happy to be in Rhode Island

The big news this week was that Rhode Island Congressman James Langevin will not be running for office again. Journal photographers have followed his career when he first started in state government before leaving for Washington. Former Journal staffer Connie Grosch, who had a bit of a specialty in covering government, made a nice portrait of him in our studio, that I always liked.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
#Nine Percent
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Rhode Island

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Rhode Island Extends Mask Mandate Until Next Month

Governor Dan McKee is extending Rhode Island's mask mandate. People attending events at large indoor venues must mask up, but under the governor's executive order, those who are visiting smaller locales can go maskless if they have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The State has seen some improvement when it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Bill to ban nips in Rhode Island draws mixed reviews

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Nips have lined the counters of liquor stores for decades, but a newly introduced bill in Rhode Island could change that. Democratic state Rep. David Bennett introduced the bill to reduce nip bottles littering the state. Some liquor store owners and managers are for the...
WARWICK, RI
Laredo Morning Times

Inside a Rhode Island hospital E.R. overwhelmed by omicron

WARWICK, R.I. - Mary Balcerzak's nightmare was coming to an end. The coronavirus-positive woman spent 10 hours sitting with other infected patients in a small emergency department meeting room before health-care workers were able to find a bed for her in tiny Room 25. Now, 36 hours after she arrived, Balcerzak, 70, was about to move upstairs where she belonged, to a bed on a floor inside Kent Hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
multihousingnews.com

Rhode Island Senior Community Lands $46M Refi

Lument provided the funding for the 156-unit community. Tockwotton Home Inc., a nonprofit company, has secured $45.9 million in refinancing for the 156-unit Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence, R.I. Lument provided the FHA Sec. 232/223(a)(7) loan. The FHA 223(a)(7) loan refinances an existing FHA 232/223(f) 35-year loan with...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

McKee: "Rhode Island Potential Has Yet To Be Tapped"

Governor Dan McKee has delievered his first State of the State address declaring that the state was strong and had many opportunities for growth and success. It was his first address since becoming governor last March when Gina Raimondo left for a cabinet job in the Biden administration. "Rhode Island...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Rhode Island: Hard truths lead to real reform

One of racism’s cruelest traps is that for generations, African Americans were denied access to fair employment and then caricatured as lazy and shiftless for not working. In 1943, the Rhode Island Commission on the Employment Problems of the Negro released a groundbreaking report that did something incredibly rare for the time: provided truthful answers that broke inconvenient stereotypes. The report concluded that unfair and discriminatory hiring practices were responsible for disproportionate levels of Black unemployment and recommended the creation of what would become the Rhode Island Council for Fair Employment Practices in 1947.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

