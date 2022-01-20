American National posts 28% profit gain in fourth quarter

Allegiant Travel Company (Allegiant Air) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2021, fourth quarter 2021, and full year 2021. “Fourth quarter scheduled capacity was up 14.5 percent as compared with 2019, in line with our initial expectations,” stated Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue. “Despite a challenging operating environment during the Christmas holiday peak-period, we ended the quarter with a load factor of 78.8 percent, the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Although Omicron led to an uptick in customer cancellations, daily booking trends throughout the quarter consistently outperformed levels observed in 2019. This strength in bookings resulted in total operating revenue of roughly $496 million for the quarter, an increase of more than 7.5 percent when compared with 2019.”

