Financial Reports

American National posts 28% profit gain in fourth quarter

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 2 days ago

A sizable recovery from its loan-loss provision bolstered American National Bancshares Inc. to a 28.4% year-over-year net income gain for the fourth quarter. The bank reported Thursday a 10.9% net-income...

journalnow.com

mining.com

Aurubis posts 85% quarterly profit surge, raises earnings outlook

Aurubis AG, Europe’s largest copper producer, on Wednesday posted an 85% rise in quarterly earnings and raised its full year forecast, helped by strong demand and high metals prices. Aurubis said in an advance of its earnings release that operating earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first quarter to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Winston-Salem Journal

Integration expenses lower First Horizon's fourth-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. reported Thursday a net income decline for the fourth quarter as it took another round of integration expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank. However, the Memphis, Tenn.-based bank’s diluted and adjusted earnings both exceeded analysts’ projections for the quarter. As has been...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winston-Salem Journal

Insteel starts fiscal 2022 with nearly threefold jump in profit

A surge in non-residential construction and the ability to pass along raw material expenses boosted Insteel Industries Inc. to a record first-quarter net income of $23.1 million. The nearly threefold jump in net income represents the fourth consecutive quarter of a major profit surge for the Mount Airy manufacturer. Diluted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
worldairlinenews.com

American Airlines reports fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results

American Airlines Group Inc. today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, including:. Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.4 billion, down 17% versus the same period in 2019 on a 13% reduction in total available seat miles (ASMs) versus the same period in 2019. Fourth-quarter net loss of $931 million, or...
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

Morgan Stanley Shares Rise After Fourth-Quarter Profit Tops Estimates

Here are the numbers: Earnings of $2.01 a share vs. estimate $1.91 a share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $14.52 billion vs. estimate $14.6 billion. Morgan Stanley on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on strong equities trading revenue and as the firm held the line on compensation costs. Here are the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
worldairlinenews.com

Allegiant reports its fourth quarter will be its third consecutive quarter of profitability since the onset of the pandemic

Allegiant Travel Company (Allegiant Air) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2021, fourth quarter 2021, and full year 2021. “Fourth quarter scheduled capacity was up 14.5 percent as compared with 2019, in line with our initial expectations,” stated Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue. “Despite a challenging operating environment during the Christmas holiday peak-period, we ended the quarter with a load factor of 78.8 percent, the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Although Omicron led to an uptick in customer cancellations, daily booking trends throughout the quarter consistently outperformed levels observed in 2019. This strength in bookings resulted in total operating revenue of roughly $496 million for the quarter, an increase of more than 7.5 percent when compared with 2019.”
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Citigroup Shares Slide After Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines 26%

The company's net income dropped 26% to $3.2 billion. Citigroup cited an increase in expenses for the sharp decline. Citigroup reported an 18% year-over-year rise in operating expenses to $13.5 billion for the quarter. Citigroup shares fell more than 1% on Friday after the banking giant reported a steep profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Winston-Salem Journal

Higher fee revenue, cost-cutting initiative bolster Wells Fargo to near doubling of fourth-quarter profit

A strong fee-income performance, particularly involving its venture capital and private-equity businesses, propelled Wells Fargo & Co. to a more than doubling of fourth-quarter net income to $5.75 billion. Perhaps more importantly for the bank, its investors and industry analysts, it also had a 12.4% increase over $5.12 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Wells Fargo's fourth-quarter revenue tops estimate, profit jumps

Wells Fargo on Friday posted quarterly revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations and a significant jump in profit. Shares of the bank climbed 3.7% following the earnings announcement. Earnings per share: Adjusted $1.25 per share, excluding certain items, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 per share from Refinitiv. Revenue: $20.856 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Flight Global.com

Strong fourth quarter and government aid push Delta to full-year profit

Delta Air Lines posted a pre-tax loss of $3.4 billion in 2021, though reached the black when accounting for extraordinary items including the US Government’s payroll support programme. The SkyTeam carrier, the first major airline to report financial results for the 2021 calendar year, posted an adjusted pre-tax profit...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Delta posts a profit but warns Omicron will mean a loss this quarter

A strong holiday travel season helped Delta Air Lines to a better-than-forecast profit in the last three months of 2021. But it expects to lose money again in the current quarter as Covid infections surge. Still, the airline offered a hopeful message, saying it expects the impact of Omicron on...
INDUSTRY

