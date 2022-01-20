ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including renovations to Highlights of Hutto plaza

By Morgan O'Neal
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering what new businesses, restaurants and other local projects are coming soon or currently underway in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. Highlights of...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Pflugerville, TX
Government
Round Rock, TX
Business
Round Rock, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Pflugerville, TX
Business
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Hutto, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 Lake Travis-Westlake developments making progress in 2022; Williamson County adjusts US 183-Hwy. 29 connector study and more top Central Texas news

Read the most popular Central Texas news from the past week. Here are the latest developments that are underway or will break ground in 2022 in the Lake Travis-Westlake area. Williamson County has changed the scope of the Corridor I-2 Planning and Right-of-Way Study, which looks at building a connector route from US 183 and Hwy. 29 in northwest Williamson County near Liberty Hill, according to a Jan. 7 media release.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Irrigation#Dance#Mobotrex
Community Impact Austin

DATA: Here is how the Cedar Park-Leander real estate market changed in 2021

During 2021, the real estate market in Cedar Park and Leander saw record-high home prices and low inventories. Across the Austin metro area, 41,316 homes were sold—a 2.5% increase from 2020 and a record for the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan statistical area, according to Austin Board of Realtors' December data report. The median price reached $450,000, and the months of housing inventory ended with 0.6 months, according to ABoR.
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Community Impact Austin

Cookie Co. coming to The Summit at Rivery Park in Georgetown in mid-March

Cookie Co. will be opening its first bakery in the Austin area at The Summit at Rivery Park, 1500 Rivery Blvd., Ste. 310, Georgetown, in mid-March. There will be a prelaunch event shortly before the official opening, where the store will collect donations for local nonprofit We Are Broken, according to owner and operator Beverly Querin. Cookie Co. presents four new cookie recipes each week along with menu mainstay chocolate chip at its locally-owned stores. The new cookies are revealed each Sunday through its Instagram account, www.instagram.com/theofficialcookieco. 512-591-1233. www.theofficialcookieco.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Lewisville to see beginnings of I-35E interchange expansions; Hobby Lobby coming to William Cannon, MoPac intersection in Southwest Austin and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 19. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 17-18. Dallas-Fort Worth. Lewisville residents will see the beginnings of three I-35E interchange expansions in the coming year. Those expansions will...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ujjaval Tax Service now operating in Round Rock

Ujjaval Tax Service began operations in Round Rock Jan. 18. The home-based business offers tax preparation services for state, federal and local filings. 785-218-5134. www.ujjavaltaxservice.com. Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock Public Library to offer business plan competition for startups

The Round Rock Public Library will offer a competition for small startups to gain initial capital. The Business Plan Competition for Round Rock Entrepreneurs is an opportunity for those with for-profit business plans to win a $10,000 prize. The winner of the competition will receive $7,500 in cash, a Dell computer worth $2,500 and a consultation with a Dell Technology expert. One runner-up will receive a $3,500 cash prize.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Multiuse commercial center Pecan Flex in Pflugerville to deliver by fall

Pecan Creative Flex, a multiunit commercial development at 2508 FM 1825, Pflugerville, should deliver its first available units by fall 2022, according to a representative. When complete, the development's three buildings will offer a total of 32,257 square feet for medium-size businesses that include specialty retail, personal workshops, creative office spaces, showrooms and studios.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy