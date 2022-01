I believe there is nothing more significant your legislature can do to help you financially than to let you keep more of your hard-earned money. This allows you to better provide for your family, increase your quality of life, give more to your church and community, and increase the economic prosperity of our State. That is why I proudly co-authored the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022, which passed the House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 107-4. This bill is now headed to the State Senate.

