Internet

Twitter users tire of 'sea of same' from brands, report finds

By Nina Lentini
marketingdive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little distinction between brands on Twitter, with respondents to a survey using similar words like "playful" and "funny" to describe brands, the social media platform said in a new report. Brands that rely only on humor and jokes can feel outdated, half the respondents to Twitter's survey...

www.marketingdive.com

mediapost.com

Twitter Rolls Out Spaces Recording to All Users

Today, Twitter announced the rollout of Spaces Recording to all users across iOS and Android devices. Now all Spaces broadcasters will be able to extend their listening by recording and sharing their sessions with listeners across the social network. To record a Spaces chat, users will need to turn on...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Could This Investment Help Twitter Further Monetize Its Massive User Base?

It appears Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is making moves to enhance its advertising capabilities on its social media platform. What Happened: Twitter announced that it took a minority stake in digital advertising company Aleph on Tuesday. Twitter's investment will be used to support Aleph's educational efforts, which include building an...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Monday it will expand its test feature which allows users to flag misleading content on its social media platform to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines. The company had introduced the pilot test of the feature in August last year, as a part of...
INTERNET
testingcatalog.com

Users can now browse NFT profile pictures on Twitter for Android

While browsing some of the Twitter profiles, especially in an NFT space, you may notice a pop-up introducing a new NFT PFPs feature. These profiles have a hexagonal shape and opening them will redirect you to a new details page. This details page will have information about an NFT itself along with a collection description and a link to its page on OpenSea.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platform
technave.com

Twitter finally releases Communities for Android users

Twitter has finally released its Facebook Groups-like feature for Android users. Last September, the social media platform introduced Twitter Communities for iOS and web users. However, Android users could only access it by using the web version or a native app. If you have no clue about how Twitter Communities...
BEAUTY & FASHION
knowtechie.com

Twitter was briefly down for some users

UPDATE 1/20/2022 6:59 PM ET: DownDetector is seeing a decline in reports of outages and everything seems to be back up and running. The outage seemed to only affect mobile users. Thankfully, everything seems to have been resolved. The original story follows below. No, it’s not you. Twitter was down...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Twitter down as users report website outages worldwide

TWITTER went down on Thursday night as users reported website outages across the globe. At 6.15pm ET there were 4,546 reports of Twitter users experiencing technical issues when attempting to use the app on their mobile devices, according to Downdetector. About two hours later, at 8.19pm, nearly 30,000 Twitter users...
CELL PHONES
marketingdive.com

QR codes promise ad interactivity boost with growth of connected TV

QR codes have gone through the hype cycle of inflated expectations followed by sinking disillusionment that occasionally comes with innovation. The black-and-white labels once were touted for their ability to make advertising more interactive with smartphones, but they also were mocked by some as gimmicky. Instead of dismissing QR codes...
TECHNOLOGY
marketingdive.com

TV tops in video for reaching advertisers' goals, survey finds

TV, in all forms including connected TV, is newly considered the most valuable video format for achieving advertisers' goals, leaving digital video in its wake, according to the results of a new survey that Advertiser Perceptions provided to Marketing Dive. Specifically, 47% rank TV as the most valuable for achieving their goals, up from 36% a year ago; and 46% put digital video first, down from 53% a year ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Guilfordian

Guilford Twitter users react as CEO Jack Dorsey departs

Twitter is a platform most known for allowing its users to freely express themselves in 280 characters or less. The site was founded in 2006, with Jack Dorsey, 45, acting as one of the CEOs until he was forced out of the role in 2008. He returned as CEO seven years later in 2015. Recently, however, Dorsey has stepped down after being the CEO of the site for a total of eight years.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
mediapost.com

Twitter Fights Attempt To Unmask User Who Criticized Billionaire

Twitter is asking a federal judge to preserve the anonymity of the account holder behind @CallMeMoneyBags, who has used the platform to criticize private equity firms and their leaders. In a motion filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Twitter argues that the account...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

PSA: Twitter and TikTok are currently down for some users [U]

If you’ve been trying unsuccessfully to access Twitter or TikTok this Thursday night, you’re not alone. Both social networks are currently down for some users around the world. Update: The issues have now been fixed. You can read the original article below. According to DownDetector, there have been...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

In Criticizing Social Media Demands Put on Artists, Newcomer Chelsea Cutler Makes Her Own Way in the Music Industry

Frustrated by the direction of the music industry, specifically its fixation on short-term goals and social media engagement, Chelsea Cutler decided to share her feelings on Instagram. “I’ve struggled terribly the last year or so with how to adapt to the way the industry landscape has changed,” she wrote in a post dated January 3. “I don’t know how to keep up with how insatiable our content culture has become.” The 24-year-old then turned off her phone and went to bed. She woke up to messages of support from the likes of Niall Horan, Maggie Rogers, Sasha Alex Sloan, blackbear, Noah...
INTERNET
The Independent

Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem. Read More Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on RussiaThe Works enjoys strong Christmas from Peppa Pig and Paw PatrolMan dies following crash involving car and lorry
TECHNOLOGY

