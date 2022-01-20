ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

On Religion: Church 'climate change' denial and the struggle to adapt

By Terry Mattingly
myheraldreview.com
 2 days ago

Journalist Michael Kinsley famously added a twist to American politics when he redefined a “gaffe” as when “a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.”. As the Rev. Neil Elliot of the Anglican Church of Canada discovered, this...

www.myheraldreview.com

The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
chimesnewspaper.com

The virtual world is changing the modern church

When COVID-19 first began in the U.S., people were advised to remain indoors to ensure their health and safety until things could return to normal. Now, going into 2022, most quarantine practices are still in place. This enduring change is apparent especially in churches all over the country. Most churches...
essexnewsdaily.com

Despite struggles, church remains open

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Despite upheavals caused by the pandemic, the Rev. Susan Dorward of the Brookdale Reformed Church was certain about one thing. “I didn’t want the pandemic to close the church,” she said in a telephone interview the last week of December. The pandemic, she said,...
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Fire and climate change

I applaud the theme of Pam Mellskog’s piece, “The Land of What If,” and would like to look at it from another perspective:. What if we addressed one of the root causes of the dryness that exacerbated the Marshall fire?. What if we admitted that this was...
nhpbs.org

Iraq is reeling from climate change

Iraq is at the frontlines of the climate crisis, with temperatures rising twice as fast as the global average. It’s also a major oil producer and the world’s second largest offender of gas flaring, a process that releases CO2. Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn reports as part of our ongoing series, “Peril & Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.”
thewichitan.com

Climate Change Guest Column: Initial Responses to Technogenic Climate Change

Edward Roberts, under the anonym “strannikov”, has written flash fiction since 2007 appearing online at Delicious Demon, Language Is a Virus, Gone Lawn Journal, Metazen, Dead Mule School of Southern Literature, Fictionaut, and The Miscreant. His verse (since 2016) has appeared at Fictionaut and Literati Magazine and in print at Chiron Review.
federalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change and sustainable procurement

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Steve Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of procurement law at The George Washington University Law School, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on climate change, sustainable procurement strategies, and expectations for changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).
thewildcattribune.com

Climate change among the final generations

“It’s up to your generation to ensure a brighter future for our world!”. When I was younger and teachers said anything along those lines to the class, I felt a sense of pride and encouragement. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a part of a generation that could create a better future and bring a positive effect to major issues like climate change? As I’ve gotten older, the charm from those statements has faded away only to be replaced by pressure and anger. As much as I want to contribute to seeing a change made, I can’t help but feel bitter. Why should I work towards making a difference if older generations aren’t going to do their role? Climate change is not an issue that should be left up to one generation. It’s going to need a lot more people in order to make an impactful difference.
New Scientist

Animal decline is hurting plants' ability to adapt to climate change

Losses in the number of birds and mammals are limiting the capacity of plants worldwide to adapt to climate change by curbing seed dispersal. About half of plants rely on animals to disperse their seeds, and research has shown the importance of large animals for transporting seeds over long distances. But the impact of wildlife declines on seed dispersal hasn’t been measured at a global level before, which Evan Fricke at Rice University, Texas, set out to address.
northernexpress.com

Talkin' a Crock of Climate Change Denial with Peter Sinclair

NMEAC hosts international journalist Peter Sinclair for 2022 Climate Update. The Midland man once called "The most important videographer on the planet," “The sharpest climate-denier debunker on YouTube” and “a national treasure” is zooming in for a sobering update on climate change at 7pm Jan. 27. Presented by NMEAC, Peter Sinclair’s 2022 Climate Update promises to be a no-holds-barred conversation about the latest developments, reports from the field, and — thankfully — what we can do. Who is Sinclair? An internationally recognized videographer and journalist who has spent decades tracking the science behind climate change, knocking down misinformation by the climate-denial industry, and spotlighting new developments in renewable and sustainable development. He produces two YouTube video series specializing in climate change, the Climate Denial Crock of the Week and This is Not Cool, for the Yale Project on Climate Change Communication. Register at nmeac.org.
yourokmulgee.com

St. Michael Catholic Church 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (C) (Is. 62:1-5/1 Cor. 12:4-11/Jn. 2:1-12) (Is. 62:1-5/1 Cor. 12:4-11/Jn. 2:1-12) As we begin the Ordinary Time, the Church invites us to hear and meditate John’s Gospel Chapter 2 in which Jesus first shows his divine power through the Sign of Wedding at Cana in Galilee. John describes very clear that Jesus changes water into wine, 150…
WFMZ-TV Online

Climate Change States

Majority of US states pursue nuclear power for emission cuts. Many states in the U.S. are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on as they seek to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as they transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A survey by The Associated Press found that about two-thirds of states are including nuclear power in their future energy plans. While nuclear power comes with its own set of potential problems, even the Biden administration wants it as part of the U.S. energy mix as it seeks to dramatically cut greenhouse gases.
