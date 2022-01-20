On Religion: Church 'climate change' denial and the struggle to adapt

“It’s up to your generation to ensure a brighter future for our world!”. When I was younger and teachers said anything along those lines to the class, I felt a sense of pride and encouragement. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a part of a generation that could create a better future and bring a positive effect to major issues like climate change? As I’ve gotten older, the charm from those statements has faded away only to be replaced by pressure and anger. As much as I want to contribute to seeing a change made, I can’t help but feel bitter. Why should I work towards making a difference if older generations aren’t going to do their role? Climate change is not an issue that should be left up to one generation. It’s going to need a lot more people in order to make an impactful difference.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO