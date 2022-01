Based on the theme of real-world horse myths, DarleyGo combines the imaginative game lore with the fun of horse racing thereby turning it into an engaging fast-paced game. Non-fungible tokens or NFTs, as we know them, have become quite popular in the crypto world over the last year. NFTs are nothing but digital footprints of any unique and collectible items running on a secure blockchain platform. The use of NFTs has also skyrocketed in the world of blockchain-based gaming.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO