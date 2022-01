Vice President Kamala Harris got into a heated argument over the scarcity of COVID-19 tests and regurgitated Joe Biden’s advice of “Just Google It” to find free tests and free testing sites. Millions of Americans who Googled free tests and at-home test kits found lots of results but were mostly met with ‘out of stock’ messages. As for in-person testing, in some states, such as New Jersey, testing centers are now booked through the end of January as Democrats from the top down to Governor Phil Murphy have reached maximum capacity in their states.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO