Will Call of Duty Be An Xbox Exclusive? Here's What the Experts Are Saying

By Logan Plant
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Call of Duty hangs in the balance following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which will bring the massively popular first person shooter series under the Xbox umbrella along with a handful of other franchises. The move is raising questions about how Microsoft will handle Activision Blizzard’s extensive list...

www.ign.com

TheSixthAxis

Xbox boss says he wants “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to talk about one of the key bones of contention surrounding the agreed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. While Sony has stated that they expect Microsoft to honour contractual agreements with Activision, Spencer has now confirmed that it’s Microsoft’s intention to “keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.”
Pocket-lint.com

Will Call of Duty become an Xbox exclusive and should PS5 owners be worried?

(Pocket-lint) - It would be an understatement to suggest the games world was shocked by the announcement that Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard. So many questions popped up soon after the $68.7 billion deal was made public. Will the sale put paid to the toxic workplace culture the third-party publisher...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity may present antitrust issues, according to analyst

Since the announcement of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many have been wondering if Call of Duty will become a first-party exclusive for Xbox. In a Gamesindustry.biz interview (thanks, GamesRadar), DFC Intelligence founder David Cole claims that making Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive may get Microsoft flagged by antitrust regulators.
IGN

Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: The Story So Far

Microsoft has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. This marks the largest acquisition in games industry history. The acquisition, which is set to close in 2023, has major implications for the games industry encompassing one of gaming's biggest console makers and some of gaming's biggest franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch.
IGN

What Does PlayStation Look Like Without Call of Duty? - Beyond 732

-On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond, IGN's PlayStation Podcast, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin, Mark Medina, and Matt Kim to dive into the big news of the week, and, unsurprisingly, we dig into the Activision-Xbox deal. On a PlayStation show, you say? Well, we discuss what this potential deal means for PlayStation players - should Activision and Blizzard games and franchises like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, and perhaps most notably, Call of Duty, go exclusive to Xbox consoles and subscription services on console and PC, where does that leave PlayStation? After all, Call of Duty is always one of the industry's best-selling games, and one of the biggest games, with timed exclusives as part of nearly every recent entry, a major factor for PlayStation players. Should future Call of Duty games go away from PlayStation, we discuss what that means for Call of Duty Warzone and more broadly the first-person shooter and multiplayer landscapes on PS4 and PS5. We discuss what PlayStation's recent moves to acquire teams and exclusive games from third parties mean for its future (and why we think multiplayer experiences will be a big part of the PS5's lifecycle), and whether bringing back old franchises like Killzone or Resistance makes sense versus new games. for the PS4 and PS5 player base. We examine PlayStation's recent first-party multiplayer efforts, multiplayer hits on PlayStation Plus, and more as we discuss this, as well as whether the Xbox-Activision deal and the obvious focus on Xbox Game Pass, will cause any shifts to PlayStation's upcoming alleged subscription plans. Our PlayStation podcast also digs into the new Horizon Forbidden West trailer, as well as God of War's success on PC. Plus, we dive into all the games we've been playing, including Jonathon finally beating Horizon Zero Dawn's The Frozen Wilds DLC, Matt beating Death Stranding, Mark continues to work through Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Jada's Demon's Souls trophy hunting. And, for those looking forward to the release of Windjammers 2, Jonathon also speaks to the CEO of DotEmu, Cyrille Imbert, about the series' surprising success on PlayStation a few years ago, their goals with the sequel, and more. 00:00:00 Introduction 00:02:09 Xbox Acquiring Activision-Blizzard 00:50:56 New Horizon Trailer 00:53:06 God of War has a huge PC launch 00:55:52 Interview with DotEmu CEO about Windjammers 2 1:29:56 What we're playing and conclusion.
realsport101.com

Xbox's Phil Spencer confirms Call of Duty will be staying on PS4 & PS5

PlayStation players rest assured, Call of Duty will stay available. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a reported $70 billion, there's been plenty of speculation on the possibility of Microsoft making any of Activision-Blizzard's many titles exclusive to its platforms. Perhaps the most immediate concern for most is the...
IGN

Sony Shares Fall 9% Following Xbox's Announcement to Buy Activision

Microsoft’s gaming arm Xbox made a shocker of an announcement as it revealed plans to buy gaming giant Activision. The studio houses multiple developers under it, including Blizzard, and is also home to a lot of big-name games that are globally acclaimed. While this is great news for Xbox, it seems Sony is already feeling the effects of this deal even before it is completed.
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox this week

Microsoft has revealed the full lineup of new titles coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One over the next week. Starting things off is Ubisoft’s latest entry in the Rainbow Six series, Extraction. Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op PvE shooter in which players take on the role of the Operators from Rainbow Six Siege as they battle against an alien threat known as the Archaens. The game will be available through Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from launch.
IGN

The Activision/Xbox Deal by the Numbers

So, Microsoft is buying Activision for a startling $68.7 billion. It’s an acquisition unlike any other we’ve seen in the video game industry, and its impact will be felt for years and years to come. Because of just how monumental it is, we’ve gathered answers to some of...
IGN

Should Xbox Make Activision Games Exclusive? IGN Readers Are Almost Perfectly Split

In the aftermath of Microsoft's bombshell acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming industry is still trying to assess the impact the move will have on the rest of the market. One of the biggest debates is if Xbox will make Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch console exclusive. We asked you, the IGN audience, that very question, and the results came back practically split down the middle.
IGN

What Does Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal Mean For Nintendo? - NVC 595

Welcome to Nintendo Voice Chat! This week, Kat Bailey is joined by Peer Schneider, Rebekah Valentine, and special guest Imran Khan to talk about how Xbox's huge Activision acquisition impacts Nintendo moving forward. Hear the panel discuss the potential fate of franchises like Overwatch and Crash Bandicoot on Switch, and the crazy scenario where Microsoft tried to go after Nintendo 20 years ago. Plus, some quick Nintendo sales news, Banjo-Kazooie coming to Nintendo Switch online, and a whole lot more.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Will Still Release On PlayStation, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says

It appears you'll still be able to answer the Call of Duty on PlayStation in the future, despite Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made the announcement just a few days after the acquisition was revealed, answering one of players' most-pressing questions. Speaking on Twitter,...
