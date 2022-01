Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO