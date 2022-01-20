Dierks Bentley, Connie Smith Among 2022 Music City Walk Of Fame Inductees

Photo: Getty Images

The Music City Walk of Fame will soon add four stars: One for a multi-platinum singer-songwriter, one for a genre-bending artist, one for a country legend and one for the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Dierks Bentley , Keb’ Mo’ , Bobby Bare and Connie Smith make up the next class of inductees. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Wednesday (January 19) that the induction ceremony will be the first one held in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four inductees will be honored “for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song,” according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. Bentley, Mo’, Bare and Smith are set to receive the 90th, 91st, 92nd and 93rd stars.

“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said Ed Hardy , a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

All four inductees will be present to unveil their stars. The induction ceremony is set for Tuesday, April 5 at 2 p.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park.