At this point you would have to be living under a rock to not have heard about Kanye West’s extremely public new love affair with actress Julia Fox. However, if you’re raising your eyebrows about the timing of it all, considering Kim Kardashian has just moved on with Pete Davidson, and West recently requested that his ex-wife “run back to me,” you would not be alone. Now, sources close to the rapper have revealed that contrary to his PDA filled Interview photoshoot with Fox, he’s not quite as moved on from Kardashian as he would like it to seem.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO