The Troll Lounge Presents: Warren Christensen

Fancy that is an acoustic duo based out of Fargo, North Dakota. members Kari Dallmann (vocals, guitar, piano) and Beth Garland (vocals, drums, percussion, guitar) rely on two part harmony to create their unique sound. A combination of musical influences from old school blues to straight-up pop helps bind the band together. Both members write, compose, and perform their own music as well as covers. Having performed together for 20+ years, the fact that they are musically in tune with one and other is clear from the first note of the first song. If you enjoy acoustic music, open your ears to fancy that.
Comments / 0