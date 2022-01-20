ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbitrator: UConn coach Ollie improperly fired; owed $11M

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's...

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
Jim Calhoun, Urban Meyer and a union: Inside an arbitrator's decision to award Kevin Ollie $11 million from UConn

In the battle between UConn and former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, the $11 million decision was resounding. Arbitrator Mark L. Irvings didn’t just side with Ollie, his ruling that was issued Thursday came down hard on the University of Connecticut and laid out why the dismissal of its former basketball coach for “just cause” violated the school’s collective bargaining agreement with the union that protected Ollie.
Kevin Ollie
Dom Amore: Kevin Ollie got his victory, now UConn must self-examine and repair the damage

Through four bitter years of legal warfare it became hard to imagine anyone emerging a winner from all that mudslinging. But arbitrator Mark Irvings’ decision Thursday gave more than 11 million reasons to raise Kevin Ollie’s arm in triumph. If this is solely about money, it was K.O. by TKO; he got every nickel he was seeking, $11.1 million. If it’s about principle, Ollie won by upholding the ...
UConn is ordered to pay ex-men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie $11M after 'improperly firing him' in 2018 for 'violating NCAA recruiting rules'

An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie for alleged NCAA violations in 2018 and must now pay him more than $11 million within 10 days. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called Thursday's ruling from arbitrator Mark Irvings a 'total vindication' for Ollie, who was fired...
