What are 2-3 ways your Duke experience helped prepare you for your current career role and/or previous roles?. Duke provided a lot of room to write, workshop, and publish, both in class and in campus publications. Those early opportunities to try out different styles and bounce ideas off of other students helped me discard the parts of my writing that weren’t so genuine and hold on to the ones that were. Duke also gave me the resources to start my own projects, which was a) harder to come by after graduation and b) a really valuable way of testing out writing in a setting that I was in creative control of.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO