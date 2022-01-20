ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

No Need to Repeat Celiac Screening for 5 Years After Negative Serology

By Marilynn Larkin
Medscape News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - If children test negative for celiac disease on antibody screening, the risk of receiving a clinical diagnosis within five years is "very low," researchers say. However, children with potential celiac disease (positive antibodies against transglutaminase, but normal tissue samples) have a high risk of...

Medscape News

Long COVID Associated With Risk of Metabolic Liver Disease

Postacute COVID syndrome (PACS), an ongoing inflammatory state following infection with SARS-CoV-2, is associated with greater risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to an analysis of patients at a single clinic in Canada published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. MAFLD, also known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sevendaysvt

A Vermont ER Doctor Takes On Often Missed and Misunderstood Celiac Disease

When Martin Linseisen began experiencing numbness in his legs, he couldn't figure out what was causing it, despite having spent years as an emergency room nurse practitioner and, before that, as a registered nurse. His doctors were at a loss, too. They sent him for repeated MRI scans of his head, neck and back and screened him for various neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis. None could pinpoint the source of his ailment.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

COVID-19 and Chronic Diabetes: The Perfect Storm for Reactivation Tuberculosis?

Genesis P. Aguillón-Durán; Ericka Prieto-Martínez; Doris Ayala; Juan García Jr.; John M. Thomas III; Juan Ignacio García; Brandon Michael Henry; Jordi B. Torrelles; Joanne Turner; Eder Ledezma-Campos; Blanca I. Restrepo. Abstract and Introduction. Background: The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic is predicted to have a net...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Perioperative Diabetes Insipidus Caused by Anesthetic Medications

Lauren M. Van Decar, MD; Emily G. Reynolds, BS; Emily E. Sharpe, MD; Monica W. Harbell, MD; Heidi E. Kosiorek, MS; Molly B. Kraus, MD. Diabetes insipidus (DI) is an uncommon perioperative complication that can occur secondary to medications or surgical manipulation and can cause significant hypovolemia and electrolyte abnormalities. We reviewed and evaluated the current literature and identified 29 cases of DI related to medications commonly used in anesthesia such as propofol, dexmedetomidine, sevoflurane, ketamine, and opioids. This review summarizes the case reports and frequency of DI with each medication and presents possible pathophysiology. Medication-induced DI should be included in the differential diagnosis when intraoperative polyuria is identified. Early identification, removal of the agent, and treatment of intraoperative DI are critical to minimize complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

First-year Follow-up of Children With Chronic Nonbacterial Osteomyelitis

An Analysis of the German National Pediatric Rheumatologic Database From 2009 to 2018. Christiane Reiser; Jens Klotsche; Anton Hospach; Rainer Berendes; Anja Schnabel; Annette F. Jansson; Markus Hufnagel; Nadine Grösch; Martina Niewerth; Kirsten Minden; Hermann Girschick. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Objective: To assess the first-year features of patients with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Higher Corticosteroid Dose Tied to HBV Reactivation in People With Resolved Infection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In people with resolved hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, exposure to higher doses of corticosteroids is associated with an increased risk of HBV reactivation and hepatitis flare, according to researchers in China. "This study proposed a time-weighted average dose of prednisone to quantify corticosteroid exposure,...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Gastrointestinal PCR Panel Enables Faster, Better Antibiotic Therapy in Kids With Infectious Diarrhea

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Using a multiplex gastrointestinal PCR (GI-PCR) panel in children with infectious diarrhea can speed up appropriate prescription of antibiotics, a new study suggests. "The GI-PCR's results impacted the medical management of gastroenteritis for almost one-fourth of the children, and especially the prescription of appropriate antibiotic...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Medscape News

Risankizumab Effective Against Refractory Psoriatic Arthritis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Risankizumab, an inhibitor of interleukin 23, provides some relief for patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) whose symptoms have responded poorly to standard treatments, according to 24-week results of a phase-3 trial. "Despite the range of available therapies for psoriatic arthritis, efficacious, well-tolerated therapeutic options...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Zinc May Worsen Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lab Study Suggests

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Zinc supplementation may exacerbate rheumatoid arthritis (RA), new laboratory data suggest. In monocytes from patients with RA, researchers found high concentrations of intracellular zinc, which regulates immune responses by affecting signaling pathways, according to a report in Science Signaling. They also found increased expression of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

Allogenic HCT Using Younger, Unrelated Donors May Help Curb Relapse in Myelodysplastic Syndrome

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), using younger human leukocyte antigen-matched unrelated donors (MUDs) for allogenic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) was associated with better outcomes than using older matched sibling donors (MSDs) in a retrospective study. "MDS is a disease of older adults and if...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Medscape News

Study Finds Genetic Factor for COVID Smell and Taste Loss

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A genetic risk factor could explain why some people lose their senses of smell and taste when they get infected with COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Genetics. The finding could...
SCIENCE
Salamanca Press

Data Support Lowering Age for CRC Screening to 45 Years

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of colorectal neoplasia observed among younger outpatients undergoing colonoscopies supports the recommendation to lower the screening age for colorectal cancer (CRC) to age 45 years, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Gastroenterology. Parth D. Trivedi, M.D., from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Simple Screening Tools Could Help Identify COPD in Low-, Middle-Income Countries

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Three screening tools for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), based on questionnaires and peak expiratory flow (PEF), were feasible to administer in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and showed good discriminative accuracy in a cross-sectional analysis. In high-income countries, COPD generally is caused by smoking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Skin Toxicity May Predict Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Response

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In cancer patients, cutaneous immune-related adverse events (cirAEs) were strongly associated with response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and survival in a retrospective study. "We used data from the U.S. and Europe to identify an approximately 20% reduction in mortality among patients who developed skin...
CANCER
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Global Cognitive Performance at 4-year Follow-up in Individuals With Atrial Fibrillation

Triona McNicholas; Katy Tobin; Susan O'Callaghan; Rose Anne Kenny. Introduction: Atrial fibrillation (AF) has been proposed as a risk factor for cognitive impairment, even in the absence of a history of stroke. This study investigates whether AF is associated with increased risk of cognitive decline in a community-dwelling population of adults over the age of 50.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

