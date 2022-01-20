ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Arrested For Conspiring To Rape 13-Year-Old: Police

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmfiD_0drI8URY00
21-Year-Old Christopher Allen Williams Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A Baltimore man has been arrested for multiple child sex offenses against a 13-year-old victim, according to police.

Evidence relating to a child rape conspiracy at 21-year-old Christopher Allens' home was uncovered during the execution of a search warrant served by state police and Homeland Security the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 19, authorities said.

An investigation that began in July 2021 revealed that Williams and another suspect conspired to sexually exploit a 13-year-old minor child. Williams and his unnamed co-conspirator, who has been arrested, attempted on multiple occasions through various methods to sexually exploit the minor child, according to state police.

Williams was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and sexual solicitation of a minor, Maryland State Police said.

Any individuals with information relating to this investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-694-4706.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

This Murder Suspect Among NY's Most Wanted

New York State Police investigators issued an alert for a murder suspect who is among the state’s most wanted. On Long Island, New York State Police Troop L in Suffolk County released information regarding 77-year-old William Fischer, who has been wanted for 34 years on multiple counts of murder.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits To Fentanyl Distribution Charge

A Connecticut man has admitted to distributing fentanyl following a lengthy investigation by police in Hartford County, authorities announced. US Attorney Leonard Boyle announced that Rocky Hill resident Sean Thomas, age 32, has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Flamboyantly Dressed Burglar Robs Home In Montgomery County: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar in Montgomery County dressed in bright orange and red. Police responded to the 2300 block of Plyers Mill Road, in Silver Spring for the report of a residential burglary on Dec. 29, 2021. The investigation by detectives determined that an unknown male entered the open garage of a residence and stole an electric bicycle, according to Montgomery County Police. The suspect then fled the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Homeland Security#The Maryland State Police
Daily Voice

Suffolk County Man Arrested For Assault, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested following a physical dispute with another man who was injured. Suffolk County resident Jason Melenciano, age 40, of Riverhead, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, following a dispute with another man who received a laceration to his arm, Riverhead Police said. According...
Daily Voice

Man Assaults PA Resident In Their Home: Police

A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police. Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police. Krammes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man With Sword, Fake Gun Assaults PA Mini-Market Owner

A man armed with a sword and a fake gun assaulted a small business owner during an attempted robbery, according to the police. Megnath Khadka, 24, of Ohio, has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at Fresh Mini-Mart located at 2805 Market Street Road l in Penbrook, according.to area police.
PENBROOK, PA
Daily Voice

Suburban Philly Woman Gave Victim Fentanyl That Caused OD Death: DA

A 25-year-old woman from suburban Philadelphia was charged with providing the drugs that led to the overdose death of a 30-year-old man, authorities said. Mackenzie Sarah Allen, of Glenolden, gave the victim wax paper marked “Lamborghini” that contained fentanyl the day before he died in May 2021, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
GLENOLDEN, PA
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In Fairfield County

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man hospitalized in Fairfield County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 in Shelton. After officers arrived at the scene, the 28-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting as detectives processed the scene, Shelton Police said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy