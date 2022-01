As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we continue to see many bright spots of innovation and perseverance in today’s education landscape. While we recognize the value technology brings in helping address the complex challenges of today, we know that the needs of students, educators, and schools continue to evolve. Students deserve robust and accessible tools that help accelerate their learning and growth. Educators deserve technology that effectively helps inform differentiated instruction and allows more time to focus on supporting student learning and development. Schools deserve high-quality solutions that are affordable and secure.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO