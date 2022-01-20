ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s first year: A robust record of climate action

By Elizabeth Gore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen President Biden was sworn into office one year ago today, he promised to lead an unprecedented, whole-government approach to fighting climate change and advancing the clean energy economy. While the country is still waiting for Congress and the White House to push the transformative investments of the Build...

AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
JONI ERNST: Biden’s First Year Failures

Just over a year ago, I joined my colleagues — Democrats and Republicans — on the front steps of the United States Capitol for the inauguration of President Biden. He told the American People that day that he would be a president for all Americans and unify the country.
Biden wants climate action abroad but can’t find it at home

President Biden came to office 12 months ago promising an antidote to years of American climate denial and absenteeism. The U.S. would again lead the world “by the power of our example,” he said at his inauguration. But political gridlock at home has undermined his credibility abroad. And...
Biden’s first year: The president's biggest blunders

President Biden was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021, where he talked about unity and major legislative goals. However, his administration has been plaqued by tensions within the Democratic Party, highly controversial foreign policy decisions, and legislative failures. President Biden has faced criticism over soaring gas prices, inflation and...
Thursday briefing: Biden’s first year in office; Trump’s Jan. 6 records; another George Floyd trial; new recycling tech; and more

President Biden is marking one year in office today. What he promised: To tackle the pandemic, climate change, racial justice and the economy. Where things stand: He’s facing the largest coronavirus surge yet, inflation, a Congress that has blocked his agenda — and his popularity has dropped. Biden’s...
Biden’s first year was a study in contradictions

Exactly one year ago, a newly sworn-in President Biden took the rostrum on the steps of the United States Capitol building, still scarred from the violent putsch instigated by Biden’s predecessor just two weeks earlier — and extolled a message of unity above division, common purpose above partisan rancor.
Biden's First Year in Office: A Look at What It's Meant For Families

It has officially been one year since President Joe Biden first took office, and back on Jan. 20, 2021, citizens were faced with an unrelenting pandemic and a deeply divided nation. On that front, not much seems to have changed: the highly contagious Omicron variant has driven coronavirus case counts to record levels in the United States, which has upending nearly all aspects of life. The surge has caused worker shortages that have forced businesses to close up shop, hospitals to operate at capacity, and schools to shut down.
Analysis: Biden’s first year in office

Caregiving is at the core of nursing, but money also matters and motivates. Vt. towns prepare for pandemic Town Meeting Day 2.0. Vermont communities will come together in just over a month to vote on local budgets and elect leaders. Vt. bill would decriminalize 'personal amounts' of drugs. Updated: 6...
Biden's first year furiously denounced by Oklahoma's political leaders

A year in office has not made President Joe Biden popular in Oklahoma. But then, probably not much would. Oklahomans haven’t shown much affection for Democratic presidents in more than half a century, and Biden didn’t seem likely to change that. He received just 32% of the vote in the state’s 2020 general election and less than 30% in 70 of 77 counties.
How’s he doing? Americans weigh in on Biden’s first year

From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that. “End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20,...
Biden's climate runway is shortening

The Biden administration is expanding efforts to speed clean electricity expansion with its existing powers, but faces big obstacles to meeting its climate goals without far more help from Congress. Why it matters: President Biden has set a goal of reaching 100% carbon-free power by 2035 and cutting economy-wide greenhouse...
Almost One Year In: Biden’s Track Record on Nominations and Confirmations

The process to get President Biden’s appointees in place during his first year in office underscores the challenges with so many positions needing Senate confirmation, according to a new report. The nonprofit Partnership for Public Service’s Center for Presidential Transition released a report on Monday about Biden’s nominations and...
