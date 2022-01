The Book of Boba Fett's cinematographer revealed the biggest challenge of working on Star Wars. Dave Klein sat down with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernadin to talk about how he keeps that love of Star Wars burning. Because the Director of Photography believes that's the biggest challenge for these series; not getting jaded about the series. He's been a lifelong fan and shared a funny story about saving boxtops for a Boba Fett figure of his own. But, Klein admits that the first time he walked into a set and filmed Stormtroopers, he was transported back in time. The trick is to bottle that feeling and keep it as long as you can.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO