Public Health

Spain mulls new approach to pandemic

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome European countries such as Spain are making tentative plans for when they might start treating COVID-19 as an “endemic” disease, but the World Health...

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus

MADRID (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped. But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives […]
AFP

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

Austria's parliament on Thursday approved making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for adults from next month, becoming the first European country to do so despite a wave of protests opposing the measure. - 'Security zones' - However, some Austrians remain to be convinced of the merits of the vaccination, with a couple of hundred opponents of the law gathering for a noisy protest near parliament on Thursday morning.
Fortune

Spain suggests a radical ‘end-demic’ approach to Omicron: Just treat it like the flu

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, for one, thinks the moment may have arrived. The leader of Spain's government on Monday became the first leader of a major European country to call on the European Union to debate the possibility of treating COVID-19 as an endemic illness akin to the flu.
Inverse

The U.K. is taking a bold new approach to Covid-19

One positive aspect of the pandemic has been increased public understanding of epidemiology and even virus biology. However, there still seems to be significant confusion when it comes to Covid tests — particularly when or why each type of test can or should be used. Recent changes to the...
Coinspeaker

24/7 Wall St.

The Independent

World Health Organization updates recommendations to say travel bans don’t work

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its recommendations to state that travel bans “do not provide added value”.Earlier this week, the WHO’s Emergency Committee changed its guidance on tactics when responding to the Covid-19 pandemic in the wake of the Omicron variant, which has quickly spread around the globe.Bearing in mind the rapid spread of the variant despite numerous border closures and restrictions imposed in autumn last year, the committee recommended that international travel bans should be eased or lifted.“Lift or ease international traffic bans as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
iheart.com

CA Approaching Record Number Of Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Start

The State of California is approaching a record number of people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. The LA Times reports the state averaged about 52,000 hospital patients for all reasons last week, just about 3,000 less than the peak of hospitalizations last winter. About 30%t of those in California hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, while the state is also reporting a decline in emergency room visits from more than 46,000 earlier this month. Patients testing positive for COVID continue to account for a wide margin of the overall census of hospital patients admitted - as of Tuesday, 15,179 such patients were hospitalized statewide, the highest since Jan. 29, 2021, according to state data show. Intensive care patients have also greatly increased since the summer of last year, and in recent weeks California hospitals alone have seen the strain worsen since last winter’s deadly surge.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
