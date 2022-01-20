McCarthy, House GOP tee up 2022 election themes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The committee is shifting its focus to former President Donald Trump’s inner circle — and what he was doing as hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested Wednesday that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel regarding his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot. The request also seeks information about McCarthy’s communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows before the attack.

