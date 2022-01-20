Driver Hospitalized After Car Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car went into the Schuylkill River at Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue in Fairmount Park on Thursday.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene.

You can see some oil or fuel on the road and in the river.

Officials say the driver got himself out of the car.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Police say Kelly Drive toward Center City, between South Ferry Road and Hunting Park Avenue, will be shut down while crews recover the vehicle from the river. Outbound Kelly Drive from Center City will remain open, according to police.