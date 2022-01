Nigeria have been one of the most impressive sides so far at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Wins over Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau saw them qualify for the knockout stages with maximum points - the only side to do so.In the last 16, they come up against a Tunisia side who only qualified for the knockout stages by virtue of their win over Mauritania. Defeats to Mali and Gambia mean they are looked upon as one of the weakest sides left in the competition.There is a strong English-based presence in the Nigeria side - with Leicester pair Kelechi Iheanacho...

FIFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO